Jonathan Jackson won the 17-candidate contested Democratic congressional primary to replace retiring 15-term Rep. Bobby Rush (1st) in Washington.
Jackson, the son of civil rights leader Rev. Jesse Jackson, took a plurality of the vote in his first run for elected office. Ald. Pat Dowell (3rd) came in second, and Karin Norington-Reaves, former CEO of the Chicago Cook Workforce Partnership and Rush's endorsed candidate, came in third.
A 56-year-old graduate of North Carolina A&T State University with a master's degree in business administration from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University, Jackson has worked as a partner in a beer distribution business and as a business professor at Chicago State University.
He also has a long history of activism alongside his father and in the Rainbow/PUSH Coalition. He is the brother of former U.S. Rep. Jesse Jackson Jr. (D-2nd), is married with three children and lives in Chicago.
"I love the South Side of Chicago," Jackson said at his election night party at the DuSable Black History and Education Center, 740 E. 56th Place. "I thank God for having blessed our family and so many friends and having guided us and ordered our steps along this way and kept us in perfect peace and courage."
"We've got some challenges that are ahead of us, and I want to thank you for bestowing upon me this high and great honor, to trust me with your vote to represent you in Washington, D.C.," he said. "This is a fight for the future of our nation. The South Side has been left behind, and I want you to know that the South Side of Chicago matters. … I have been taught to lift as I climb; the South Side is going to Washington, D.C., with me."
He noted local challenges, such as the large gaps in life expectancy between downtown neighborhoods and ones on the South Side like Englewood, as well as food deserts. Jackson said he could work with the federal departments of Agriculture and Housing and Urban Development on these issues.
He thanked Rush for his decades of congressional service and invited his primary opponents to a unity breakfast, saying "there is serious work to do" before the November general election.
In a questionnaire distributed by South Side Weekly in mid-June, Jackson said his platform is focused on guns, groceries and gas — rising inflation and the area's endemic violence. Among his proposed solutions, Jackson said he wants to pass legislation to enable the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to revoke "troublesome" gun stores' licenses and increase fines for compliance violations.
Regarding reparations for Black people, an issue overwhelmingly supported by 1st Congressional District candidates, Jackson said a reparations policy should take the form of launching "constructive economic and social programs, policy reforms and public investments." Additionally, he supports codifying abortion rights into federal law.
In a late-May candidates' forum, Jackson expressed support for "Medicare for All," a single-payer health care system, as well as codifying abortion rights and a Green New Deal. Chief among Jackson's political endorsements is Vermont Senator and two-time presidential contender Bernie Sanders.
Jackson’s win is not without controversy. On June 21, the Chicago Sun Times reported that his campaign benefited from more than $1 million in outside expenditures from three PACs with ties to the cryptocurrency industry. The Protect Our Future PAC, bankrolled by cryptocurrency billionaire Samuel Bankman-Fried, reportedly spent more than $500,000 in television ads for Jackson.
Asked if he would be beholden to Bankman-Fried in post-celebration conversations with reporters, Jackson said, "We have followed the Federal Election Commission guidelines, and we've run a campaign on integrity and abided by all the laws."
"Gas and groceries" — commodity prices rising because of inflation — are issues more under the purview of the Federal Reserve than Congress. Jackson said the conversation should be on "asset-insecure" people, arguing that far more people than the statewide percentage living under the federal poverty line are unable to make ends meet.
"We've got to make sure that we have a federal government program to help those who cannot withstand the sting of this inflationary period," he said. "Starting at $15 an hour is a start, but we're also seeing record profits going into the gas companies. We're seeing record profits going into the pharmaceutical companies. Are they price-gouging the average consumer?"
As of late-Tuesday night, Jackson appears to have won the primary with under a third of the vote. Asked what he will do to earn more support between now and November with the district's voters, he said, "I won the most votes, and I'm very excited about it."
