A bombshell independent report has concluded that the Chicago Police Department’s response to the protests and riots after the killing of George Floyd, including those in and around Hyde Park, were mismanaged top to bottom and from beginning to end.
News has additionally broken that Mayor Lori Lightfoot used emergency powers over discretionary spending — passed last April over the objections of local Alds. Sophia King (4th), Leslie Hairston (5th) and Jeanette Taylor (20th) — to direct federal aid dollars to the police.
The report contains a detailed timeline and analysis of CPD’s response to protests across the city, including in Hyde Park and surrounding neighborhoods. The Office of the Inspector General found that CPD was unprepared to deal with mass arrests, underreported incidents in which officers used force, and failed to follow proper accountability processes, making it difficult to examine many cases of police misconduct.
As an overview of the response to Floyd’s death that took place between May 29 and June 7, the report “aims to present, to the extent possible based on the information and material available, a comprehensive account of the facts, including how involved parties — members of the public, CPD’s rank-and-file, and CPD’s command staff, among others — experiences the protests and unrest.”
To that end, there is extensive testimony from both protesters and police officers. One participant in the May 31 protest in Hyde Park testified in a lawsuit about their interaction with police officers guarding a storefront: “Despite multiple attempts to speak with multiple officers … not a single one looked me in the eye or even acknowledged my existence.”
“At one point, after about an hour of being ignored by the officers in front of me, chanting, and singing with the other protesters, someone threw an empty plastic bottle from the back of the crowd. After the empty plastic bottle hit the pavement and bounced away, harming no one, the officer directly in front of me looked me in the eyes for the first and only time, and said something along the lines of ‘You do shit like that and think you deserve our respect?’, shaking his head back and forth.”
Two high-profile local incidents are also mentioned. The first is also from the May 31 protest, in which Kenwood resident and Police Board President Ghian Foreman was struck in the legs with a baton by a police officer. The OIG report found that there were only 30 Tactical Response Reports filed during the period of civil unrest in which police said they had used a baton, but eyewitness reports and video evidence suggests that there were far more instances of baton usage.
The second incident took place on June 1, when police officers were seen in U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush’s (D-1st) campaign office. Rush accused them of making coffee for themselves and eating his popcorn, and said they were “in a mode of relaxation, and they did not care about what was happening to business people, to this city.” Seventeen officers were suspended as a result.
The OIG report found that officers were frustrated by the response, claiming that they had been “encouraged to get rest when possible — yet they were publicly humiliated by the Mayor.”
The report also found that there were problems with arresting procedures at the 2nd District police station, 5101 S. Wentworth Ave. On the evening of Saturday, May 30, after police had begun mass-arresting people protesting and looting, they started bringing them to the 2nd District police station for processing. The report says different reasons were given for this, such as a COVID-19 exposure at the downtown police station and the higher capacity at the 2nd District.
But as the report details, the 2nd District police station also experienced problems with processing arrestees, in part because they lacked enough computers to do so. The lockup also couldn’t operate at capacity because “much of the plumbing did not work and the detention facilities were in a general state of disrepair, despite multiple requests for remediation.”
The CPD has declined the Herald’s request for a press visit to the lockup facility.
The University of Chicago Police Department (UCPD) was present at the scene during the neighborhood protest on May 31 and responded to calls of looting in the Hyde Park Shopping Center.
In interviews with the OIG, however, UCPD leadership “declined to discuss UCPD uses of force during the protests, on the grounds that UCPD is a private organization, where any uses of force are reported and investigated within the department and any discipline is handled within the department.”
As a result, any use of force by UCPD officers would not be reported in CPD documents that were shared with the OIG. (Community and student activists have long called for more transparency within UCPD, as well as reviving legislation that would make the campus police department subject to Freedom of Information Act requests.)
Mayor discounts report, while aldermen condemn mayor
At a Friday press conference, Lightfoot largely discounted the report by the city's Office of the Inspector General, saying that a lot of time has passed since the George Floyd unrest and that the CPD "obviously took a deep look at what happened over that time period."
She said everyone in the nation prepared for large-scale, peaceful protests before the civil unrest broke out. The report indicated on Friday, May 29 — four days after Floyd's death in Minneapolis, three days after riots protests began there, two days after direct action protests had begun in other American cities and a day after they began in Chicago — that senior CPD officials did not think unrest would happen in Chicago, principally because violent protests did not happen after a police officer murdered Laquan McDonald in 2015.
The mayor said that peaceful protests had been "hijacked by agitators who came to fight the police."
Reached for comment, Ald. Taylor said she had been at the first protests, held at Federal Plaza in the Loop, and had indeed seen protesters engaged in vandalism during a peaceful protest.
"I've been going to protests for 20 years," she said. "There were a bunch of people I saw that I didn't recognize who were writing on train stations and had had on this black gear. We wound up leaving. And luckily I left, because by the next hour, it had all exploded."
Describing the subsequent arrest, however, the report mentions several testimonials of protestors being struck by batons in crowd control contexts wherein no looting was taking place. Witnesses also report seeing people being beaten "tens of times" or people being beaten "on the ground while handcuffed" or "until they were bleeding."
At the press conference, Lightfoot referenced "tabletop and live exercises that were done to better coordinate communications and the timeliness of response to large-scale efforts," which she said manifested in a peaceful autumn, particularly around Election Day, the day after Thanksgiving and New Year's Eve.
Police held one exercise in September at 47th Street and Cottage Grove Avenue, which Superintendent David Brown said at the time was meant to simulate looting.
Lightfoot said that, because of the lessons learned from the unrest, Chicago is "better poised to be able to respond to any issue that arises," and she said the proof was in the peaceful aftermath of the November election. She said she was totally confident in Brown's ability to do his job.
Taylor, reacting to the report, said there is not enough communication between the superintendent and district commanders on the ground, whom she said know the communities in which they serve. "It's this top-down decision-making that does not work," she said.
Regarding the mayor's emergency spending, in April, Budget Director Susie Park said she expected the city to spend $150 million by July, reimbursed by the federal government. Lightfoot suggested the money would be used for small business support and to support COVID-19 testing, as Taylor had suggested at the time.
Last week, it came out that Lightfoot spent $281.5 million in federal dollars on police payroll early in the pandemic. Lightfoot called criticism of her spending "dumb" because of the unforeseen issues associated with the pandemic.
"We saved taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars by saying 'yes' to the federal government," she said on Friday. "Should we have said 'no'?"
Taylor said she had voted against the emergency spending powers ordinance because she wanted checks and balances at the time.
"Ultimately, did it get us the results that we need? Don't look like it did to me," she said. "It just looks like you funded the police more."
The Public Safety Committee cancelled a Friday meeting about police oversight reforms, months after Lightfoot had broken with the Grassroots Alliance for Police Accountability (GAPA). Lightfoot had said at the beginning of her term in 2019 that she would have put forward the GAPA-backed ordinance in City Council within the first 100 days of her mayoralty.
West Side Ald. Chris Taliaferro (29th), at Lightfoot's direction, cancelled a Friday meeting of the Public Safety Committee that he chairs, in which a police oversight ordinance that enjoyed the support of both GAPA and the Chicago Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression, the coalition pushing the Civilian Police Accountability Council (CPAC) proposal.
Lightfoot said at the press conference that she would introduce her own ordinance soon but declined to give specifics. She also said she personally began the conversation about civilian oversight of policing in Chicago five years ago.
In 2016, Ald. Hairston proposed replacing Chicago's Independent Police Review Authority with a proposal called the Independent Citizen Police Monitor. The council instead created the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, backed by then-Mayor Rahm Emanuel, who appointed Lightfoot, a former Police Board president, to chair a police accountability task force that called for civilian oversight of CPD.
Taylor said the mayor will continue to talk.
"At the end of the day, we figured out how to put GAPA and CPAC to work together on some legislation that a lot of us can agree on. Ain't nobody got time to wait for her," Taylor said. "Who does she think she is, the Wizard of Oz?”
Hairston, in an interview, said members of the Progressive Reform Caucus have been meeting with the coalitions behind GAPA and CPAC multiple times for the past two weeks, with the effort bearing good progress.
Hairston said it would be unfortunate if the mayor was "dismissive" of what the community groups "and those of us who have been working on this issue for more than six years" are working on.
"That would not be a wise move," she said. "I don't know what she will do. I have do look at this in terms of what is good for the people of Chicago. It is not about any one mayor or any one person. It's about whoever is the mayor. It's about having representation from the people, and that's where we need to stay focused on."
