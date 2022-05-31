Local state Rep. Kam Buckner (D-26th) unveiled his public safety plan this morning at a press conference in Woodlawn’s MetroSquash education center. He said the city has the resources to hire officers for open positions in its police department as well as more detectives to solve crime, while still investing millions of dollars more in non-law enforcement anti-violence initiatives.
He began by noting the ugly toll of yet another violent Memorial Day weekend in Chicago — 10 dead people — and noted that summer is just beginning. "We have almost become numb to this feeling," saying that the "idea that we will lose countless more lives" has become normalized.
Crime last year was the worst the city had seen since 1996, he said, with 791 murdered in Chicago. The number of carjackings has also tripled.
"I'm running for mayor to make Chicago safe, but we need a plan, and we need a mayor who can collaborate to get it done, who can work to create true safety in all 77 of Chicago's neighborhoods," Buckner said at the May 31 press conference.
"As the son of a law enforcement officer and a CPS teacher, I understand the importance of taking a balanced approach to safety and justice that tackles crime but also tackles the root causes of crime. We need short-term, mid-range and long-term plans in order to make Chicago safe."
Far more Chicago Police Department officers have left the force than joined it in recent years; Buckner said he would fill 1,600 vacancies in the first two years of his administration.
One way to do this, he said, would be to remove applicant credit score reviews during the hiring process. (The logic behind the restrictions was that applicants who were in arrears would be more likely to take bribes.)
"We've just got to re-look at all this stuff and figure out how we replenish the ranks with folks who have been left behind in communities that have been neglected," he said.
Every new and existing department employee would be "thoroughly trained" in implicit racial bias and violence de-escalation techniques. He proposes a civilian-staffed "Internet Intelligence Unit" to surveil crimes being planned online, like carjackings, smash-and-grab retail thefts and murders. He also proposes more homicide unit detectives.
Buckner said he was 5 when he first saw someone shot in Chicago, and he was 9 when his first, but not last, family member died because of gun violence. When he was 16, a police officer first told him that "he fit a description." The same thing happened at 35. "I'm well-aware of the necessity of rebuilding trust between our communities and law enforcement," he said.
He therefore would ensure CPD is in full compliance with the state attorney general's consent decree, which the department entered after the police murder of Laquan McDonald. Use-of-force incidents would all be recorded and publicly posted within 30 days of the incident for accountability and transparency's sake. He also said CPD needs to publish monthly clearance rates online and internally verify that unsolved cases are not forgotten.
"In a Buckner administration, if you are a police officer who does your job within the scope of the laws of Illinois, the City of Chicago and our U.S. Constitution, who operates in the bounds of your training, this will be the best big-city cop job you will find in America," he said. "And if you happen to be a police officer who doesn't adhere to the law and your training, this will not be a department where you can victimize our citizens and get away with it."
He pledged support for the passage of the Anjanette Young Ordinance, supported by local Alds. Sophia King (4th), Leslie Hairston (5th) and Jeanette Taylor (20th), that would codify restrictions on police warrants and raids.
He also proposes establishing a mental health option to 9-1-1 to ensure mental health and crisis specialists can respond to medical emergencies instead of police. State Sen. Robert Peters (D-13th) did something similar by establishing a new hotline, 9-8-8, which Illinoisans can call for mental health first-responders beginning on Jan. 1. Buckner also proposes investing more in the city's mental health clinics.
Regarding transit, Buckner said existing crime and violence systems on the CTA need to be centralized so that operators can make quicker decisions. Improving video technology would improve monitoring and collaboration, as would more cameras, monitoring and real-time information available to authorities. He also thinks there should be a texting-based system available for passengers to alert authorities to security issues instead of having to call them while confined to a closed space.
He said he wants to connect CPD with the independent police departments operating within city limits (e.g. the University of Chicago Police Department and the Forest Preserves of Cook County Law Enforcement Department) through existing technology to share information better.
As a representative, Buckner has introduced legislation to create a Criminal Justice Coordinating Committee, which he says will ensure the mayor's office works with the state's attorney and the chief district court judge to resolve court backlogs and keep re-offenders off the streets. Noting his recent success in Springfield banning "ghost guns," he said he would advocate for gun-control measures as mayor.
He proposes passing the "Peace Book" ordinance through City Council, oriented around restorative justice programming and funded with $35 million. He wants to implement the Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion method, which diverts nonviolent offenders to community harm-prevention programs, and he said his administration would fund re-entry programs to combat recidivism.
Buckner also wants to double the Chicago Office of Violence Prevention's funding to $33 million and increase violence prevention programs citywide. Many of those organizations have benefitted from an influx of state money over the past two years, but Buckner, in an interview, said there has not been good coordination between the city and state.
"Solving crimes is what we must do, but preventing crimes before they happen is what we are capable of doing. But Chicago is stuck being reactive, desperately implementing curfews on our youth instead of investing in them and their neighborhoods," he said. "We need to create safe, clean and bright community spaces in all 77 neighborhoods, especially for our youth."
That means clean, well-lit green space citywide and a new youth engagement superintendent at Chicago Public Schools charged with reducing crimes youth and young adults commit through expanding after-school programs in art, sports and music. He would seek to create a CPS jobs partnership with the Fortune 500 companies in Chicago.
"Chicago can't fight crime if our leaders are fighting each other," Buckner said. "Every department and agency that touches our criminal justice system must be working together to stop the violence in our streets, not embroil in petty arguments that solve nothing."
"I think there are the resources here on the city level. I think we have to call the business community to the table to have a conversation about how they insert themselves into the solution from a resources standpoint," he said. "There are also federal resources that we can dig into and some federal resources outside of the American Rescue Plan. If this is important to us, there are things we can do to get this done."
