The Cook County Board unanimously approved a decennial redistricting map at its Sept. 22 meeting, with few changes to the South Side's districts.
As such, Hyde Park-Kenwood remains in the 3rd District, represented by Commissioner Bill Lowry (D) since 2018, which also includes parts of downtown, South Shore, Woodlawn, Bronzeville, Auburn Gresham and Ashburn.
The 2nd District, meanwhile, includes Washington Park as well as Englewood, other parts of downtown and much of the West Side. Dennis Deer (D) has been its commissioner since 2017.
