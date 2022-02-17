The Chicago Department of Housing (DOH) is outlining how affordable housing set-asides for residential construction may work for certain city-owned lots in Woodlawn under the 2020-passed ordinance aimed at combating displacement in the neighborhood.
The proposal includes reserving 52 city-owned lots — 25% of city owned land in Woodlawn — for low-income individuals at 50% of the area median income (AMI), or $45,600, or below. Fifteen percent of total units created on these lots shall be used for incomes between 30%-50% AMI, $27,360-$45,600. The other 15% would be for households with incomes below 30% AMI. At least 10 of the 52 lots being at the highest allowable density.
A meeting with the DOH’s Woodlawn Working Group was held on Feb. 15; changes to the city’s proposal may occur as the city elicits further feedback.
“The Chicago Department of Housing would like to thank all the members of the Woodlawn Working Group for a productive meeting where all sides presented their ideas, thoughts and concerns about the future of housing development in their community,” said department spokeswoman Eugenia Orr over email. “Special thanks also goes out to Alds. Leslie Hairston and Jeanette Taylor for their continued commitment to listening to and working with their constituents. We look forward to the next steps including fine tuning the proposed request for proposals, to be issued later this year, that will expand both affordable rental and affordable homeownership opportunities in Woodlawn.”
Organizers with the Obama Community Benefits Agreement (CBA) Coalition said that they had already seen bits of the city’s proposal. The group has been mounting a pressure campaign on the Department of Housing, with press conferences about development on the 52 lots and placing signs stating “Woodlawn called dibs on the city-lots” along the vacant lots in the neighborhood.
The group is demanding that the 52 city-owned lots east of Cottage Grove Avenue, the ones closest to the Obama Presidential Center, be designated for affordable housing, as these lots will be the closest to the Obama Presidential Center. They especially want more units on lots like the one at 63rd Street and Blackstone Avenue because of its access to transportation.
“I have personally seen in the last few years my neighborhood constantly change, more people are moving out due to the high increase in rent and property taxes. We have to give all residents a chance to stay in their community,” said Marilyn Harper, a longtime resident of Woodlawn and a board member of Southside Together Organizing for Power (STOP), during a Feb. 10 press conference at that lot.
Harper recalled Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s promises during her campaign of providing more affordable housing on the South and West sides.
“We started this fight against displacement over five years ago once it was announced that Jackson Park would be the chosen location for the Obama Presidential Library. You got the ordinance now; we want what was promised to us,” said Harper.
Savannah Brown, a housing organizer with the CBA Coalition, said one component of the Woodlawn housing ordinance that has already gone into effect, one giving long-term housing grants of up to $20,000 to homeowners for exterior home repairs, is important, but she said that focusing on the affordable lots will provide opportunities for more people.
The CBA Coalition is currently asking for a timeline of the request for proposal for 63rd Street be released so they are able to give input before it is finalized. The coalition says it needs transparency and wants to know how they will be involved in deciding which developer gets the lots, stating that all of the lots need to be set aside now to avoid displacement.
