The House of Representatives unanimously passed Rep. Robin Kelly's (D-2nd) Helping MOMS Act that provides states with the option to extend Medicaid coverage for one year after a woman gives birth.
Kelly's staff is hopeful that the Senate will act on the bill soon.
“This is a big step toward reducing the tragedy of preventable maternal deaths by ensuring new moms can continue to seek necessary medical care,” Kelly said in a statement. “I’m proud to have brought my colleagues from both sides of the aisle together to address this growing public health crisis.
"This is not a magic pill to solve America’s maternal mortality crisis, but this bill provides a solid, bipartisan, evidence-based approach to saving lives. We must continue working, inside and outside of government, to ensure starting a family doesn’t cost a woman her life.”
Most states allow Medicaid coverage for only 60 days immediately following childbirth. In order to increase the coverage window, the state must apply and be approved for a waiver from the Department of Health and Human Services. More than half of new mothers are on Medicaid.
“I’m pleased the House approved our bipartisan Helping MOMS Act, which is going to ensure women can access care in the year following birth," said Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (R) from southwestern Washington State. "We know that seven out of ten new moms will face a health complication during that time, so guaranteeing their ability to see a doctor and get treatment if needed is a monumental step in our fight to end this nation’s maternal mortality crisis."
Kelly's spokesman, Jim Lewis, said the bill's unanimous passage in the House bodes well, even if it was, in his words, watered down from what was originally proposed. Negotiations are ongoing with Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.), who chairs the Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.