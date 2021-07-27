Chicago, IL (60637)

Today

Thunderstorms, some heavy during the morning hours, then skies turning partly cloudy during the afternoon. High near 85F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Scattered strong thunderstorms developing late. Damaging winds with some storms. Low 76F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.