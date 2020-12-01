Cook County Commissioner Bill Lowry (D-3rd) defended his vote to close two clinics in Bronzeville and Woodlawn and consolidate their services at Provident Hospital in Washington Park at a Nov. 30 town hall on the county budget.
Meanwhile, the head of Provident stressed that her hospital is going nowhere and expanding outpatient services, and Lowry said he is working with state and local elected officials to try to save or replace another South Side health care provider, Mercy Hospital.
Ammar Rizki, the Cook County government chief financial officer, said $3 billion out of the $6.94 total billion covers health care: Stroger and Provident hospitals, the Cook County Heath clinics and the County Care Medicaid program. The other big expenditure goes to public safety, including the Cook County Jail, the court system, and the offices of Sheriff Tom Dart (D), State's Attorney Kim Foxx (D) and the public defender.
Rizki said good fiscal stewardship over President Toni Preckwinkle's (D) decade-long administration has made the county structurally sound with enough fiscal reserves in place "to withstand a devastating impact to our finances like COVID-19 has provided." The budget, he said, provides the sufficient critical services in public health, safety and other areas without "massive" layoffs or service cuts.
And, Rizki and Lowry pointed out, the county government passed the budget without paying taxes, even after the deficit was projected to be $400 million in the middle of the year. The county cut expenditures across the board, Rizki said, and eliminated vacant positions. And rather than borrow, they took money out of reserves.
Rizki said "small down payments" of $20 million each in justice initiatives, "programs for folks who usually end up in our jail system and our court system for no good reason," and economic development efforts in job training, rental and mortgage assistance coincide with the county's broader work in public health.
Lowry, for his part, said those beginning equity investments relate to the Board of Commissioners' July passage of the "Justice for Black Lives" resolution, which called for cutting spending on policing and incarceration towards public services not administered by law enforcement.
"I do want to underscore, it's just the first step," Lowry said.
Lowry said he and fellow Commissioner Dennis Deer (D-2nd), whose West and South Side district includes Englewood and Washington Park, are working with Alds. Pat Dowell (3rd), Sophia King (4th), Stephanie D. Coleman (16th) and Jeanette Taylor (20th), state Reps. Lamont Robinson (D-5th), Sonya Harper (D-6th) and Kambium Buckner (D-26th), and state Sens. Mattie Hunter (D-3rd) and Robert Peters (D-13th), as well as Trinity Health, to "either save Mercy or have voice in a replacement that will offer the services to our community that we need.
"I'm looking for a full-service ER with access to ambulances, and others are pushing for labor and delivery departments," Lowry said. "We need to make sure that we're presenting to all of you full services relative to health care."
Dowell has expressed concerns about what the closing of Mercy will mean for expecting mothers on the South Side. In a Bronzeville press conference in September, Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) said he hoped the General Assembly would take up "hospital transformation" during its planned fall veto session, which the legislature went on to cancel because of the second wave of COVID-19 in Illinois.
Meanwhile, U.S. Reps. Robin Kelly (D-2nd) of the South Side and south suburbs (though not of Mercy Hospital) and Lauren Underwood (D-14th) of the western suburbs have made maternal health care chief issues of their service in Congress.
At any rate, Lowry observed that Stroger and Provident hospitals provide 55% of the charity care to county residents and stressed that he and Deer are committed to keeping that number up. Lowry has said a projected rebuilding of the Washington Park hospital is a priority in the 2020s.
"We're going to find ways to lean on Springfield; hopefully we can find ways to do it in a more impactful way," he said. "I do think it's very important to always note that charity care starts right here in our system."
Tanya Seaton, Provident's operating officer, noted that more than 70% of her hospital's more than 100,000 yearly patients are 70 years old or older. Over the past year, she noted that Provident has added behavioral health, a sleep lab and digital mammography and comprehensive ophthalmology.
"I want to take a moment to assure everyone that, despite the rumors in the community: Provident is not closing," she said. "We will continue to offer a complete portfolio of outpatient and inpatient services that are currently available and will be available next year — including emergency services.
"However, the vast majority of the patients who do visit our emergency room today do so during normal business hours, the conditions our needs that really are better treated in a primary care setting, Seaton continued. "That being said, when acute-care patients do arrive in our ED, we are able to stabilize and either admit them into our own hospital or transfer them to a hospital with a higher level of care. That does not change. That is what we do today. And it is not changing in 2021."
She said there will be no difference in the services provided in Provident's emergency department next year; rather, the hospital is "staffing to volume."
Provident's future will include "new possibilities," observing that patients and doctors from the health centers at Near South, 3525 S. Michigan Ave., and Woodlawn, 6337 S. Woodlawn Ave., will consolidate at Provident's John Sengstacke Health Center 500 E. 51st St. She more services will be provided at Sengstacke and noted that Provident is a 10-minute drive from either closing clinic site.
"Near South and Woodlawn patients currently travel down to Provident for various diagnostic and specialty care services, so this consolidation will provide more efficiencies for both the patients and the health system overall," Seaton said.
Plans are underway for an expanded diagnostic area for currently provided general radiology, CT scans, ultrasound, mammography and nuclear medicine services. In 2021, Provident should be offering MRIs and bone-density testing services. A new lifestyle center to better help manage patients' conditions like asthma and diabetes, oriented around education, is also on its way this month. A 12-unit dialysis center is planned, as is a colon cancer-prevention center.
The nurses' union has loudly condemned the move to shut down the clinics in Woodlawn and Bronzeville, and Lowry acknowledged the displeasure the decision has caused.
"Going forward in this pandemic, if there is a need — you just heard Tanya Seaton say it: if we need to expand in some way, given our community, that's a conversation we're gonna have," he said. "I can't promise you what's going to happen, but I can promise you it's a conversation we're gonna have."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.