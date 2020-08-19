Ald. Leslie Hairston (5th) on Wednesday rescinded her support of a letter that called for the City Council to meet and, among other things, vote to ask the governor to send the Illinois National Guard to the city for four months.
She said Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s administration agreed to have a committee hearing on her ordinance to require the Chicago Police Department to maintain and provide arrestees with a list of all nonprofit and government legal service providers offering free legal representation. Hairston introduced the ordinance most recently on May 29, 2019; it has 11 co-sponsors, including Alds. Sophia King (4th) and Jeanette Taylor (20th).
Once she has seen that a hearing has been scheduled — she said she hopes it will be the Public Safety Committee’s meeting on Monday, Aug. 24 — she said she will request that her signature be removed from the letter.
"The broader discussion is how we as a city are discussing what the protesters are talking about when they're talking about disinvestment, economic development and equity," Hairston said. "We as a City Council have not moved on these issues in the way that we should, so I understand why they're mad. I understand why they're frustrated. I'm frustrated as well."
In an interview, Austin Ald. Chris Taliaferro (29th), who chairs the Public Safety Committee, said the ordinance is not currently scheduled to be heard in his committee but said he is willing to meet with Hairston about the legislation and its future.
"I have read her ordinance in part, and I do believe that our arrestees should be afforded their constitutional rights when in custody," he said.
The Herald has requested comment about the discussions from the mayor's press office.
The letter, which Hairston initially signed, also called for city officials, including Lightfoot and Police Superintendent David Brown to send reports "regarding the collective and unified efforts to address the rioting, looting, destruction and … the safety of all Chicagoans" and for the Budget Committee to have monthly, citywide hearings "to ascertain the continuous will, priorities, and safety of all Chicagoans."
Regarding each point of the letter, Hairston said she does not support calling in the National Guard, that aldermanic questioning of political, judicial and law enforcement officials is a good thing and that the Budget Committee, on which she sits, exercises ongoing oversight of public safety spending as it stands. But she said the discussions are worth having.
"I liked the idea of having a discussion of the whole council,” she said. “And I think that's what we should be doing in this pandemic, in this era of civil unrest."
Alds. Anthony Beale (9th), Raymond Lopez (15th) and Anthony Napolitano (41st) signed alongside Hairston. Lopez, who represents parts of West Englewood, Back of the Yards and Brighton Park on the council and is known for his combative relationship with Lightfoot, spearheaded the effort.
Hairston said the ordinance was "one of the things that should have been run by me before (Lopez) put (the letter) out."
"Generally, when I or other members of City Council do something, they send you the final draft, get your approval and then say when they're going to release it. This didn't happen in that manner, and I've addressed that with the alderman," Hairston said.
In an interview, Lopez said Hairston signed onto the letter knowing exactly what actions it called for, commending her for being "very interested and supportive of having a public discussion one way or another as to how to proceed."
He said he drafted the letter in dialogue with more than 20 other aldermen, though he declined to say if King or Taylor was among them. But he did say that the effort crossed ideological lines among aldermen "who want to see a better, safer Chicago."
"No one person is going to save this city. It's only by coming together, and that is why I applaud the alderman, my colleague, for joining into this effort," Lopez said of Hairston. "She does not have to agree with me, my politics or what I put forward, but what we do agree on is that our residents deserve answers. Our residents deserve an open and fair process in which issues of public safety are discussed, and that is exactly what we intend to do: have an open and public process."
Later, after hearing that Hairston plans to take her name off the letter, Lopez said, “Every alderman has the right to represent their community as they see fit, and if Ald. Hairston believes that taking her name off of this letter allows her to push forward with a long-stalled ordinance on providing legal service to people who are arrested, then so be it."
In a press conference, Lightfoot said Lopez and Napolitano, a Northwest Side alderman, have a history of grandstanding, do not listen or ask questions and are not committed to answers.
"We'll see what happens, but I think this is a time where we need to be working together to find common ground to address issues. This is not a time for grandstanding just for purposes of trying to seek media attention," Lightfoot said. "We need to make sure that we're doing things that are productive and using resources and time in ways that are actually productive."
Hairston stated: "My goal is to have these meetings, bring these discussions up and get some resolutions."
