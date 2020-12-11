Ald. Leslie Hairston (5th) says she has been cut out of negotiations on her proposed ordinance that mandates all arrested people receive a list of legal service providers shortly after their arrival at police stations.
Under state law, arrestees should generally get a phone call within an hour of their detainment. Hairston had introduced the bill shortly after the new City Council session started, on May 29, 2019. It laid dormant until she, alongside three right-of-center colleagues, forced a council meeting on South Side Ald. Raymond Lopez' (15th) call for Gov. J.B. Pritzker to send the Illinois National Guard to the city after a second round of looting in August.
Hairston later disavowed calling in troops, but her legal-resources-to-arrestees ordinance was sent to the Public Safety Committee.
In September, Ald. Chris Taliaferro told the Herald that there were "kinks" in Hairston's ordinance that the Chicago Police and Law departments needed to work out, namely, "What is a reasonable and adequate amount of time to ensure that a person who has been arrested is provided that information," because "we are looking at the possibility of the city being liable and having to pay out." But he said his committee could hear the ordinance that month.
Hairston, Taliaferro and the police have all have said that there are certain instances in which the police are not able to give arrested people a list of free legal resources within one hour. Specifically, Taliaferro listed instances of mass arrest, when arrestees require serious medical treatment, and arrestees who are combative to the degree that they are at risk to their own body or others.
But the Public Safety Committee never heard Hairston's ordinance in September. The ordinance was on the agenda for the committee's Dec. 8 meeting, which has since been recessed to Dec. 14. No agenda has been released for that meeting yet.
County Public Defender Amy Campanelli is in support of Hairston's ordinance.
Through the fall, Hairston has said that negotiations have been ongoing on her ordinance with Mayor Lori Lightfoot's administration, Taliaferro and municipal agencies. In an interview, Hairston said she learned Lightfoot was going to go her own way on a proposal on Dec. 7, the night before the planned hearing on her ordinance in the Public Safety Committee.
"What they did was they send me another substitute. They alleged they were tweaking my bill, but instead they were watering it down," Hairston said.
As of Dec. 11, Hairston was not certain if the Public Safety Committee was even going to consider her ordinance — which has 13 co-sponsors, including Alds. Sophia King (4th) and Jeanette Taylor (20th) — or whether the committee would hear an entirely new ordinance that Lightfoot introduced.
Patrick Mullane, Lightfoot's public safety spokesman, did not reply to a question asking whether the ordinance to be considered Monday would be Hairston's or the mayor's.
"The City is deeply committed to ensuring the civil rights of any individual taken into custody by the Chicago Police Department (CPD)," Lightfoot's office said in a statement. "That's why, as required by State law, the City and its police department have ensured that all detainees have access to legal representation when in custody.
"Furthermore, and as noted in CPD's consent decree that was drafted by advocates, activists and City officials, the Department is required to provide arrestees the ability to make a phone call as soon as practicably and reasonably possible. We will continue to work with Ald. Hairston and other aldermen ahead of Monday's Public Safety Committee to further promote these efforts."
The Herald could not reach Taliaferro for comment; both his aldermanic and committee offices are closed because of the pandemic.
"I don't know that's going to be out because they have excluded me, after agreeing to having Chairman Taliaferro, myself and Jeff Levine from Corporation Counsel's office work on the language, they have totally excluded me from the process," Hairston said. "My fear is that they will circumvent me and advance what they want, which has not been official to the people who we're trying to help."
As written and introduced, Hairston's ordinance includes a mandate that arrested people be given the list of free legal resources without any explicit enforcement mechanisms. She spoke during the interview of "a documentation requirement in case people's rights to a phone call within one hour were not given" and the reason why the phone call was not given, which has been omitted in recent negotiations.
Hairston said Lightfoot's administration struck the documentation requirement because the city was concerned about liability. But Hairston says the point of a documentation requirement is to give arrestees a legal recourse, like suing the city, if they are not given their rights within an hour of their detainment at police stations.
"That's why I said it was totally watered down, when there are no consequences for failure to follow the law, which is what the Police Department continues to do and has done historically by violating people's civil rights," she said.
With a documentation requirement in the ordinance, arrested people who were not given their phone calls or a list of free legal resources could sue the city. The ordinance "makes no sense" without one, Hairston said, adding that the Chicago Police Department is not following the state guidelines around phone calls, which outside observers have born out.
Hairston said there was progress being made and that negotiations were supposed to continue after the Dec. 8 Public Safety Committee meeting. But at this point, she is frustrated by the lack of communication between the Lightfoot administration and aldermen. She said Taliaferro is not taking her calls, either.
"They don't talk to us, and that is a major problem," she said. "They always throw the language out there that they're 'collaborating' and that 'this is a collaboration.' But they don't know how to collaborate."
She said she will take the case for her proposed reform to fellow aldermen and present her case at the Dec. 14 hearing of the Public Safety Committee, upon which she does not sit but can join by virtue of her elected office.
The City Council meets next on Dec. 16.
