Secondhand stores caught selling stolen cell phones would get a steeper fine on their first offense and could lose their license entirely if caught a second time under an ordinance Ald. Leslie Hairston (5th) suggested after a University of Chicago graduate was killed and his phone was pawned.
The ordinance City Council passed ups the fines for pawn shops and pawnbrokers to between $2,000 and $10,000 for a first offense, up from $1,000 to $2,000. Two or more violations within a two-year period would cause the business to lose its license. Those who have had their licenses revoked cannot get another license for years afterward.
Businesses without pawnbroker licenses that sell stolen phones would still be subject to the same fine. If caught selling stolen phones again, they would not be able to get a secondhand dealer or pawnbroker license.
The city can issue $1,000 fines for each stolen cell phone found for sale as well.
In an interview before the council's Jan. 26 meeting, Hairston said she wanted to pass the ordinance because of the murder of University of Chicago graduate Shaoxiong "Dennis" Zheng in Hyde Park in November. His alleged killer, Alton Spann, reportedly stole Zheng's cell phone and pawned it for $100.
"I know that secondhand dealers and pawnbrokers are supposed to keep a record of items that they received. The fact that the person who shot Zheng was able to get $100 for it in less than 24 hours had to violate an existing law," she said.
That pawnbrokers accept stolen cell phones creates an environment in which people are wantonly robbing people of their cell phones, Hairston said, adding that such thefts are linked to crimes like robberies, carjackings and murders.
"I mean, this was for $100?" she said. "This is one example, but we have to have deterrents to the people who accept these (phones)."
Hairston approached Mayor Lori Lightfoot's staff to author the bill. Lightfoot supports the ordinance.
"This ordinance will allow us to further protect our residents and their property," she said in a statement. "While retailers continue to do everything in their power to prevent theft, we will supplement their efforts with strengthened regulations designed to curb the offense of dealing in stolen cellphones and prevent the repetition of these violations. I'm grateful for the ordinance's passage, which will deepen our city's public safety efforts."
Ald. Sophia King (4th) also supports the ordinance.
“The stronger regulations protect consumers who fall victim to deceptive practices,” she said in a statement. “These enhancements mean operators who do not comply will be held accountable. Everything we can do to increase public safety in our communities is helpful."
The mayor's office reports that the Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection has conducted almost 500 investigations of Chicago pawnshops and pawnbrokers, finding "a high rate of compliance" in the industry.
