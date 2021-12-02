A group of mostly Latino alderpersons have triggered the first citywide referendum on ward redistricting since 1992, and their proposed map would keep Hyde Park, with the exception of one square block, in a single ward for the first time in decades.
The council's Latino Caucus has long insisted that redistricting yields 15 majority-Latino wards. The map the council's Rules Committee unveiled at a Dec. 1 council meeting contains 14 such wards and 16 majority-Black wards, down from 18 current majority-Black wards.
Both proposed maps include the city’s first majority-Asian ward, centered on Bridgeport and Chinatown.
The Rules Committee's map would split Hyde Park into three wards, the 4th, 5th and 20th. Hyde Park has been split between the 4th and 5th wards for decades, since Mayor Richard J. Daley unsuccessfully tried to rid himself of independent reform Ald. Leon DesPres (5th) decades ago by splitting the neighborhood in two.
The so-called “Coalition Map” the Latino Caucus has proposed with some white aldermen and dissident Aldermanic Black Caucus member Anthony Beale (9th), from the Far South Side, would almost entirely keep Hyde Park within the 5th Ward, except for the square block between Greenwood and University avenues, Hyde Park Boulevard and 52nd Street, which is in a precinct with parts of Kenwood to its north.
"We're trying to keep communities together, so communities can have one voice and one alderman, because when you look at what's going on over in Englewood, having six aldermen, we tried to consolidate that down to three. And we would like to condense that even more," Beale said in an interview.
"But in Hyde Park, when you have multiple aldermen, that's really split the community's voice. So we're trying to give the community a better, stronger voice by consolidating communities and having continuous (representation)."
Both maps contain 16 majority-Black wards; Beale said the Coalition Map attempts to best draw the lines "based on representation of the people in those particular wards."
The Coalition Map's 5th Ward would also include Kenwood between Dorchester and Lake Park avenues, 49th Street and Hyde Park Boulevard and Indian Village minus the Newport Condominiums, 4800 S. Chicago Beach Drive. It would contain Washington and Jackson parks, a patch of Bronzeville north of Washington Park, a section of Woodlawn north of 61st Street and east of Kimbark Avenue as well as all parts east of the railroad viaduct, and most of northern South Shore (but not South Shore Park).
The 4th Ward would contain the rest of Kenwood and the lakefront north to the Museum Campus, running inland to the South Loop, as it does now, with a ragged border against the 3rd Ward, which parallels it and contains the rest of Bronzeville.
Finally, the 20th Ward, traditionally Woodlawn's, would contain the rest of that neighborhood alongside the Washington Park community area and parts of eastern Englewood west of the Dan Ryan Expressway.
The three local incumbent alderwomen, Sophia King (4th), Leslie Hairston (5th) and Jeanette Taylor (20th), would still reside in the wards they represent in both maps.
At a press conference after filing the for the petition, alderpersons complained that the Rules Committee's process had been undemocratic and produced a gerrymandered map, though they said they are not closing doors to negotiations. The council can still pass a map before next year's primary election, in June, when the citywide redistricting election would take place.
Beale said he and his colleagues have been and would continue to be happy to have more dialogue with other alderpersons, but he said he "can't say the same for the Rules Committee map."
The Rules Committee's map has 34 co-sponsors; 15 alderpersons signed onto the Coalition Map.
"We're trying to draw a map that's inclusionary, that brings everybody to the table, that represents the entire city of Chicago, and that at the same time is going to stand up in court," he said.
Beale said he and his colleagues do not want a referendum to happen. "We want to work this thing out," he said. "We want to be inclusionary. We want to work with everybody and not just be totally shut out."
