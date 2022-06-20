County Commissioner Bill Lowry (D-3rd) threw a Juneteenth "peace rally" at Kenwood Academy on Monday, June 20, in which federal, state and local political leaders tied the holiday commemorating the liberation of enslaved African Americans to contemporary issues of violence and equity.
"As we gather here today 159 years after the Emancipation Proclamation, I ask you whether we are truly free," said county Commissioner Bill Lowry (D-3rd), who threw the event. "My answer is no."
"I make a call to action to end the violence that is plaguing our communities. I ask electeds at every level, community organizations, community members, the faith community and the business community to resource a community center in each and every ward of Chicago," Lowry said. Each could offer food, mental health and dental care, jobs training and community activities.
"Such an effort will impact violence today while fostering a path forward for the 77 communities of Chicago for generations to come," he said.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) called Juneteenth "a solemn reminder that our nation's most-abominable sin is not lightyears in the past, but merely a century and a half ago.
"And today," Pritzker said, "we make the progress that we've made but also the work we must do." He said people are not yet free and that it is our job to make an America that is free, equitable and rooted in justice for all.
Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton, who went to Kenwood Academy, said, "Our ancestors passed down to us the resiliency, strength, heart and drive as we continue to fight for justice, equity and opportunity for all. And today, just as over the weekend we came together, we gather in communities over the state of Illinois to keep building a vision of what true freedom looks like, to let our history guide us to the future that we would like to see."
Stratton said she is proud to be Illinois' first Black lieutenant governor and the great-great-granddaughter of William and Margaret Stephens, who lived, enslaved, in Sunflower County, Mississippi, until emancipation.
"Having their DNA serves as a daily reminder to me, and to all of us, really, that we are our ancestors' wildest dreams, that we represent what they hoped and prayed for, so that we might be able to authentically live out the freedom that they were never able to fully realize," Stratton said. "That we would be able to express the boundless joy that is inextricably linked to our liberation."
U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush (D-1st) said he voted to make Juneteenth a federal holiday with a mixture of joy, for honoring its enslaved forebears' sacrifices and the statement emancipation made about our democracy, and sadness at the nation's continuing failure to deliver to Black people what they have delivered to the country.
He also noted that "some of the most right-wing haters in the history of our nation" voted to make Juneteenth a federal holiday; the House vote was 415-14.
"Some would be just as at home in Congress as they would be in the mini-halls of the White Citizens' Councils of the South, and also some who would shed suits and ties and put on the cloak of the Ku Klux Klan. And I saw them voting for the passage of this bill. I think that they were in agreement that this holiday could be just that: another holiday, where America and African Americans would just be satisfied with a day off … but not really understand the critical moment that this day finds us in."
He noted the pain, suffering and violence on the streets and in homes. "We were freed by the Emancipation Proclamation, but now it seems as though we are enslaved once again — not by others, but by all this violence," said Rush. "Juneteenth has got to be the end of all this violence that really captures and enslaves our people."
The speakers also honored the work of Pastor John F. Harrell, whose organization Black Men United has donated more than $10 million worth of supplies to and helped hundreds of thousands of Chicagoland residents.
