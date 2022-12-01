SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois General Assembly has passed a bill that changes the SAFE-T Act's detainability standards, electronic monitoring provisions, dangerousness standards and other sections pertaining to the impending end of cash bail.
Local Sen. Robert Peters (D-13th) filed a 308-page amendment to House Bill 1095 on Nov. 29. Peters says he believes it protects the intent of the original SAFE-T Act’s cash bail provisions — to prevent detention of non-violent offenders while allowing the courts to focus on more dangerous individuals — while addressing stakeholder concerns.
“We have had serious conversations with people, with stakeholders to get to this point,” he said in a Nov. 30 interview with reporters. “I believe that this is a really good trailer bill. I believe that this is a really good opportunity for the state of Illinois. And I want to make it very clear, this, again, puts Illinois at the forefront of pretrial justice.”
“Illinois, on Jan. 1, 2023, will make history — civil rights history, one that all of us can look back at with pride,” Peters later said in Senate debate. “I know I would say that this is my version of the Voting Rights Act. This is my version of Obamacare. This is what I did in Springfield and changed the fortunes for thousands of working-class Illinoisans.”
The amendment touches on several changes that became flashpoints for Republicans in a contentious election cycle and prompted concern from moderate Democrats.
Among other things, it states that when cash bail ends on Jan. 1, the changes will apply to those charged with crimes after that date. The change was spurred by concern that the original law’s vagueness could be interpreted in a way that freed potentially dangerous individuals as they awaited trial.
The amendment lays out the circumstances in which a defendant held in lieu of cash bail prior to 2023 can have their case moved to the new system and what the timeline would be for a new detention hearing. It would depend on the defendant’s charges.
Lowest-level offenses like petty shoplifting must be heard within seven days of the request. Those detained but considered flight risks would get hearings within 60 days, and those considered potential threats to public safety get hearings within 90 days.
It adds clarifying language regarding another portion of the bill which some had read as preventing police from arresting a trespasser. Police can arrest trespassers who poses a threat to the community or any person as well as those who are having an obvious mental or medical health issue that poses a risk to their safety. Should those conditions not be met, police would issue a citation.
The bill creates consistent language pertaining to the dangerousness of a defendant throughout the statute, stating that a person can be held under the dangerousness provision if they are a “real and present threat to the safety of any person or persons or the community, based on the specific articulable facts of the case.”
It also expands the number of charges in which a judge can order pretrial detention. It clarifies and defines that all people charged with “forcible felonies” and non-probationable offenses may be detained under the dangerousness standard. It also maintains that individuals accused of domestic violence may be held pretrial.
It adds hate crimes, felony animal torture, aggravated DUI causing bodily harm, DUI while operating a school bus other DUI charges as detainable offenses if the defendant is deemed dangerous. It also specifically excludes prostitution and soliciting a prostitute from a list of detainable sex crimes.
Prosecutors had long warned that the standard to show a defendant was a risk of “willful flight” of prosecution was too difficult to meet, so the amendment widened that as well. It now defines willful flight as “intentional conduct with a purpose to thwart the judicial process to avoid prosecution.”
Previously, it said past non-appearances in court were not evidence of intent to evade prosecution. The amendment changes that to say “isolated” non-appearances, like when defendants miss the bus to court, are not evidence of willful flight, but “Reoccurrence and patterns of intentional conduct to evade prosecution … may be considered as factors in assessing future intent to evade prosecution.”
The SAFE-T Act as passed entitles a defendant to a public defender at their first hearing, which is expected to greatly increase workloads for public defenders. The amendment allows more hearings to be conducted remotely if requested by the defendant, if public health requires it, or if there are “operational challenges in conducting the hearing in person.”
The amendment also creates a grant program through the Administrative Office of the Illinois Courts to increase the number of public defenders in Illinois, although it would be subject to appropriations by future state legislatures.
“These historic reforms put Illinois in the national vanguard as we build a more fair and equitable criminal legal system,” said Cook County Public Defender Sharone R. Mitchell, Jr., in a statement. “We are immensely proud of the joint efforts by advocacy groups, lawmakers and system partners to fight back against the fearmongering and misinformation and to preserve the essence of this landmark for justice.”
The measure also removes an oft-criticized provision of the current law that states an individual must be in violation of electronic monitoring for 48 hours before they can be charged with a new crime.
Perhaps addressing one of the contentions of a lawsuit from dozens of state’s attorneys who are suing to block the SAFE-T Act on constitutional grounds, the measure states that “‘pretrial release’ has the meaning ascribed to bail in Section 9 of Article I of the Illinois Constitution where the sureties provided are nonmonetary in nature.”
The amendment also exempts trial delays from 90-day speedy trial requirements if they result “from a continuance granted at the request of the state with good cause shown,” such as courts awaiting DNA evidence processing.
Republicans in committee and on the Senate floor, however, criticized the measure’s approach to the crime of burglary. The bill states residential burglary or burglary “where there is use of force against another person” are detainable under the dangerousness standard.
But if a burglary doesn’t meet those criteria, such as someone stealing change from an unlocked car, it’s not detainable based on an offender’s risk of danger to the community.
The offense would still be detainable under a “willful flight” standard, and anyone already out on pretrial release can be detained when charged with any crime. Per the law, “willful flight” means “intentional conduct with a purpose to thwart the judicial process to avoid prosecution.”
Sen. Mattie Hunter (D-3rd) voted for the amendment, as did Reps. Lamont Robinson (D-5th) and Kam Buckner (D-26th). Rep. Curtis J. Tarver II (D-25th) did not vote on the amendment; he said in October that he would vote against any SAFE-T Act trailer bills.
The reform will still require a signature from the governor to become law.
Peters, in a statement, said that the bill protects the Pretrial Fairness Act's intent, further praising the Coalition to End Money Bond, the states attorneys association, the sheriff’s association and victim advocates "for their role in coming together and making this happen."
Herald staff contributed. Capitol News Illinois is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news service covering state government funded primarily by the Illinois Press Foundation and the Robert R. McCormick Foundation.
