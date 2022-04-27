The City Council voted 26-23 on April 27 to approve Mayor Lori Lightfoot's plan to give 50,000 $150 gas cards and 100,000 $50 transit cards to Chicagoans by lottery, though 75% of the cards will be distributed to residents living in designated "high mobility hardship" community areas.
Those community areas, according to the mayor's office, were determined by the amount of time residents spend traveling to work, how much of their incomes they spend on transportation and how many of them have one or more disabilities.
Hyde Park was one of three South Side community areas not found to have high mobility hardship, alongside the Near South Side (south of downtown between Roosevelt Road and 26th Street) and Mount Greenwood.
"There are times when things happen in our city that don't affect everybody equally. That's just the reality of life," Lightfoot said at the council's meeting. "We're a very diverse city. We have different needs. We have different incomes. We have different histories' impact."
Those who want a card need to put their names into an online lottery at chicago.gov/ChicagoMoves or in person at a Chicago Public Library branch. One-quarter of the cards will be distributed to all 50 wards equally: 1,000 gas cards and 2,000 transit cards.
Residents must be adults and have incomes at or below the city's median income in order to apply; for instance, $65,300 for a household of one or $93,200 for a household of four. Residents can apply for either the gas or transit card, not both, and only one application per household is permitted.
Lottery drawings are the second week of each month from May to September, followed by card distribution to recipients; applicants need to put their names in by the first day of the month.
Alds. Leslie Hairston (5th) and Jeanette Taylor (20th) voted differently on the ordinance, but both said they were voting as their constituents had told them to vote. (Ald. Sophia King (4th) is recovering from COVID-19 and missed the meeting.)
At a ward meeting the night before, Hairston told constituents that the program's total cost, $12.5 million, is a lot of money in light of other issues the city faces, like food insecurity.
"In the month or so, we've seen several people do the gas card giveaways, but they used their own money. They didn't use taxpayer dollars," she said.
She did say that she wanted to hear constituents' opinions. Feedback at the meeting was mostly against the ordinance.
"I think that we need to use that money in other ways to help more people, to do something that is sustainable," she said, acknowledging that voting against giving free gas and transit money to people might trigger backlash. ("It's darned if you do, darned if you don't.")
At the council meeting, she said, "I don't think that there is a person in this chamber that does not want to help somebody," pleading for understanding that a "no" vote was not because "we don't want to help people."
Indeed, Hairston said she and others "want to help people, and we want to help them in a meaningful way." She disparagingly contrasted the $3 million the council has allocated to the $12 million that the council was about to allocate for gas cards, furthermore saying that the city was not sufficiently funding violence prevention programs, either.
"I just think that there is a lot better way we can do this instead, for a policy reason," she said. "I might get two full tanks of gas, and then what? So I wish that we would use this money for resources to help people keep a roof over their heads, to add more money to that, to do more for mental health, to do more to put food on the table — those things that my people are telling me that they need. It's not that we're against it, but it's just not what we need."
In an interview after the meeting, Taylor said she and her office had received numerous calls in support of it.
"I don't disagree with Leslie: there are other things we could put money in. But people do have a need," Taylor said. "People are struggling. I remember feeding my kids and going to bed hungry. I've been there."
During the meeting, Lightfoot defended her proposal, saying that high gas prices she saw off the Dan Ryan Expressway put the idea in her head that gestated with the chair of her Budget Committee, Ald. Pat Dowell (3rd).
"Are we solving every problem with this? Of course not. It's a modest program," Lightfoot said. "It's a modest program. But the suggestion that it's a gimmick, it's a stunt, the mayor's political — let's put all that nonsense aside. The bottom line is, in this city, there are people who barely have a couple dollars in their pocket, and now they cannot meet a basic need, which is the need for transportation."
She acknowledged the city's need to lower its carbon footprint. "But back on Planet Reality, a lot of folks have to drive, because we have huge stretches of our city that don't have transportation," she said, also pointing out Chicagoans who must commute to their jobs in the suburbs by driving.
"This is an emergency. People need to be able to drive this cards, and of course we've coupled it with discounts and incentives for people to take the CTA," Lightfoot said, adding that her administration is "doing everything we can to make sure our transit system is safe, throwing every possible resource at it," calling it "a lifeblood of our city."
