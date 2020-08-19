Former U.S. Sen. Carol Moseley Braun, who lives in Hyde Park, read the Illinois delegation's votes during the roll call Tuesday night at the virtual Democratic National Committee.
"Discrimination has denied too many Black Americans the chance to own a home and build wealth," Moseley Braun said outside the Old State Capitol in Springfield, where her eventual successor in the Senate, Barack Obama, launched his presidential run in 2007.
"Joe Biden has a plan to end racist lending practices and help more people of color achieve the American dream of owning a home. This isn't just about racial justice: it's about stronger communities and more economic security for working families."
Illinois Democratic delegates cast 59 votes to Sen. Bernie Sanders (Vt.) and 122 to the former vice president. In the March 17 Democratic primary, Biden carried the 4th Ward with 61.8% of the vote, the 5th with 58.3% and the 20th with 59.5%.
Moseley Braun served in the Senate from 1993 to 1999. The only other Black female senator in history, Kamala Harris of California, will be nominated as the Democratic vice presidential candidate tonight.
