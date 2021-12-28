In the 1950s, Cora Rush left southern Georgia and her husband and moved to Chicago with six children in tow. She raised them, including a middle son named Bobby, on the West and Near North sides, without family in the city.
"She came here seeking better opportunities. She had a friend who had migrated from Georgia and had a job working at a furniture factory, and she encouraged and persuaded my mother to join with her, to come to Chicago. And my mother came to Chicago, and within a matter of weeks, she had a job at the same factory," now-Rep. Bobby Rush (D-1st) said in a recent interview.
Cora Rush later worked as a hairdresser.
"Sometimes, depending on her customer flow, it would be a day-to-day decision on whether or not we were going to actually have a decent meal,” Rush said. “My mother provided as much as she possibly could for us, but there were some times when what we ate, when we ate, and how we ate, was really a serious discussion."
Cora Rush moved north to give her children a better life, and Rush had a far better one than he would have in the South. A 1992 Los Angeles Times profile, written to commemorate the election of the first (and only) 1960s radical to Congress, reported that he was a member of an integrated Boys Scouts troop and attended a Jewish summer camp and an integrated elementary school.
But there were times that his school lunch was a sweet potato wrapped in foil.
Cora instilled the values of civics — she frequently volunteered for political campaigns, The Times reported — and education: all but one of her children who lived into adulthood graduated from college. But The Times reported that the family’s money was short enough that Rush dropped out of high school his senior year to join the military.
He served on the South Side Nike missile sites on the South Side; his commanding officer, The Times reported, was a racist white Alabamian. By 1968, he was ready to leave the service and join the civil rights movement.
He joined the Black Panthers, survived the government's bloody crackdown on its leadership, got an education, and entered elected politics himself in 1983, two years after Cora died. Ten years after that, he was sworn into Congress.
Twenty-seven years later, the worst public health crisis in a century hit the country alongside the worst recession since the Great Depression. In March 2021, President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats passed the American Rescue Plan, a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 pandemic relief package.
By July, 35.2 million families were receiving, on average, $423 a month, using it for things like rent, food and debt, The Associated Press reported. A study by Columbia University's Center on Poverty and Social Policy in New York found that the expanded program cut child poverty in the United States by 45%.
“I know what it means,” Rush said. “And I know what an extra two or three hundred dollars means for a family. And there have been about 131,000-plus children in the 1st District who have been the primary beneficiaries of this child tax credit. And that’s an extraordinary number of children who need the help from the federal government to make sure there’s food on the table, clothes on their back, to make sure they are living in a reasonably comfortable home or apartment, and that it’s a well-heated and well-lit apartment.”
The expanded payments phased out at $75,000 for individuals, $112,500 for heads of household and $150,000 for married couples. (Better-off people still received the earlier $2,000 credit.) The expanded program gave six months of payments monthly through December and the other half upon filing taxes. The credit was $3,600 a year for children 5 and younger and $3,000 for children 6 to 17.
The program has now ended. The Build Back Better Act, which passed the House in November, would have continued it into next year, with $300 per month for every child 5 and younger and $250 per month for children 6 to 17.
Shortly after the Herald's interview with Rush, however, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va), who had been negotiating with the White House over the $2 trillion social policy and climate change package, announced his opposition to it, dealing a perhaps irrecoverable blow to the legislation.
Defeat of Biden and congressional Democrats' last signature legislative proposal — which includes measures designed to cut carbon emissions, free preschool and child care aid, limitations on prescription drug price increases, hearing benefits for Medicare recipients, housing aid and job training in addition to the child tax credit, costing around $2 trillion paid for by tax increases on rich Americans and large corporations — would mean a failure on their part to deliver on 2020 campaign promises ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.
The AP reports that Manchin, a kingmaker in the evenly divided Senate, may be open to continuing talks with the president and top legislators but that he is demanding "a smaller, less sweeping package."
The AP previously reported that Manchin was critical of the continuation of the expanded child tax credit program before his pronouncement on the existing legislative proposal.
Rush, for his part, said he wants to make the expanded child tax credit permanent. On Capitol Hill, as he did on City Council, Rush is something of a legislative mechanic on energy policy issues — he chairs an energy subcommittee — and he has worked with Manchin before, as the senator chairs the Energy and Natural Resources Committee.
“I remain committed to working with my colleagues to finding a path forward for the Build Back Better Act to become law, including an extension of the expanded child tax credit,” Rush said in a Dec. 27 statement. “These advance monthly payments have been a lifeline to families who are having a tough time making ends meet, and it is vital for this support to continue. At this point, more negotiations are needed between the Senate, White House and House of Representatives to determine how we will proceed.”
"My mother was a very courageous, dedicated person who always tried to better her quality of life. My mother's spirit, having found a new territory and being a person who was dedicated to the wellbeing of her children — that was my mother," he said in the interview. "My mother did extraordinarily well. She was one example of the strength of African American mothers who were indeed in many respects the backbone of the African American community."
"We learned how to struggle, but also learned how to reach for those who would place us in positions so that we could also contribute to society."
