The Illinois primary elections are tomorrow, and polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. for those who have not voted early or by mail.
United States citizens who will be 18 years old by the general Election Day, Nov. 8, can register to vote at precinct polling places with at least two forms of identification, with at least one showing a current address. Voters can look up their precinct polling place here.
A number of county, state and congressional offices are on the primary ballot. Republicans are choosing between six gubernatorial candidates to run against Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D), who is expected to easily win renomination. Three Republicans are vying to run against incumbent Attorney General Kwame Raoul (D), and the race to replace outgoing Secretary of State Jesse White (D) has attracted four Democrats and two Republicans.
Seventeen candidates are running to replace longtime Rep. Bobby Rush (D-1st) in Congress. Rep. Robin Kelly (D-2nd) is running for renomination unopposed. Candidates are running in both districts' GOP primaries, though the districts are both overwhelmingly Democratic, making the victors Tuesday night the overwhelming favorites to go to Washington next January.
Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle (D) is running for a fourth term against former county Commissioner Richard Boykin (1st) in the Democratic primary; the winner will face Libertarian Thea Tsatsos in the general election. Local county Commissioner Bill Lowry (D-3rd) has no primary or general election opponents.
Democratic County Assessor Fritz Kaegi is facing a primary challenger, Metropolitan Water Reclamation District (MWRD) Commissioner Kari Steele. Sheriff Tom Dart (D) is running for renomination against Chicago Police Department Sgt. Noland Rivera. Eight Democrats are running for three seats on the MWRD, the commission in charge of wastewater and flood prevention in Cook County; three other Democrats are seeking nomination for one other open seat.
Most local state legislators are running for renomination and reelection unopposed. The exception of Rep. Curtis J. Tarver II (D-25th), who has a primary challenger, South Shore accountant Josef Michael Carr. Whoever wins the Democratic primary will face a Republican, Kenwood attorney Lori Yokoyama, the 4th Ward's GOP committeewoman, in the November general election.
Though Rush is retiring from the U.S. House, he is seeking reelection to his seat on the state Democratic Party's central committee, to represent his congressional district. Four other men are challenging him, including local state Rep. Lamont Robinson (5th). The 2nd congressional district's committeeman is also stepping down, setting up a two-way race between state Rep. Will Davis (D-30th) and Matteson village Trustee Adam Shorter.
The Democratic primary also includes a panoply of judicial elections: local nonprofit journalism outfit Injustice Watch has an election guide for the candidates in those races.
The Herald will report out the election results Tuesday night, with special attention to the Tarver-Carr state House primary and the 1st congressional district primary. Check for updates after the polls close, with broader analysis to follow later this week.
