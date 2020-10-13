Early voting in each of Chicago's 50 wards begins tomorrow, Oct. 14. Voters may use any location in the city to cast a ballot. The polls are open Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m, and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- The 4th Ward early voting site is the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Center, 4314 S. Cottage Grove Ave.
- The 5th Ward site is Ray Elementary School, 5631 S. Kimbark Ave.
- The 20th Ward site is Fiske Elementary School, 6020 S. Langley Ave.
The 5th Ward's site is new this election, at Ray School instead of the Jackson Park fieldhouse.
Any ballots cast during early voting are final. Early voting — which the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners is urging voters to do, because of the coronavirus pandemic — runs until Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3.
The Election Board also recommends voting by mail: applications remain open online through 5 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 29., but Capitol News Illinois reports that election officials are strongly urging anyone who plans to vote by mail to apply for a ballot by Thursday, Oct. 15.
Government-issued identification with a photo is helpful but not required if there is a question about the voter's registration, address, signature or if there are two voters at the same address with the same or similar names.
Registration services are available at every polling place. Two forms of ID — including one that shows the voter's current address, such as a bank statement, a utility or medical bill or official mail from a government agency — are needed to register for the first time, to file a name change or to file an address update.
Should voters want to vote in person even if they requested to vote by mail, they can do so. Voters can go to an early voting site with their vote-by-mail ballot, which will be voided before they vote in person. If voters have lost their ballot, Block Club reports that they can fill out an affidavit saying they lost or never received it.
More information, and online registration for a vote-by-mail ballot, is available at www.chicagoelections.gov.
A look at the local ballot
Atop this year's ballot is the state constitutional amendment referendum on whether Illinois should have a graduated income tax, followed by the race for the presidency.
U.S. Sen. Richard J. Durbin (D) is seeking a fifth six-year term against four opponents, and U.S. Reps. Bobby Rush (D-1st), who represents most of Hyde Park-Kenwood in Congress, and Robin Kelly (D-2nd), whose district covers most of East Hyde Park, are seeking additional two-year terms in Washington, against Republicans Philanise White and Theresa Raborn, respectively.
Hyde Park-Kenwood's legislators in the Illinois General Assembly — Sen. Robert Peters (D-13th) and Reps. Curtis J. Tarver II (D-25th), whose district covers Hyde Park east of Woodlawn Avenue and southern Kenwood east of Ellis Avenue, and Kambium Buckner (D-26th) — are seeking second terms unopposed.
Six Democrats and Greens are running for three spots on the nine-member Metropolitan Water Reclamation District, which protects Cook County's Lake Michigan water supply and works to prevent flooding.
Incumbent Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx (D) is running against Pat O'Brien (R) and Brian Dennehy (L). Northwest Side state Sen. Iris Martinez (D-20th) is running to be Clerk of the Circuit Court of Cook County against Barbara Bellar (R).
A number of county circuit court judges are up for election, and state supreme and appeals court judges are up for retention. Injustice Watch, a non-partisan, not-for-profit journalism organization focused on the Chicago justice system, has published a guide to the judicial elections.
Pandemic pushes mail-in, early voting
More than 660,000 voters in Illinois have already cast ballots either through mail-in or early in-person voting, shattering previous records for advance voting, according to state election officials.
That included 482,848 mail ballots that had either been delivered to election authorities or deposited in a drop box. That’s 22.4% of the more than 2.15 million mail ballots that have been requested so far.
In addition, 175,965 registered voters had cast ballots at in-person voting locations – roughly double the number of early in-person votes cast at the same point in the 2016 election cycle – and another 1,687 “grace period” voters had registered to vote and voted in-person simultaneously.
“Grace period” voting in Illinois begins 27 days before an election, which started on Oct. 7 this year. During that period, voters may no longer register to vote by mail but they may register in person and vote at an early voting location. Online voter registration is available through Oct. 18.
There were still another 1.67 million mail ballots as of Tuesday that had been sent out to voters but not yet returned, ISBE said.
As of Tuesday afternoon, according to the nonpartisan U.S. Elections Project, more than 11.8 million voters nationwide had already cast their ballots.
In Illinois, the General Assembly passed a bill in May that required local election officials to automatically send advance ballot applications to voters in the state that had participated in recent elections. That bill also allowed counties to set up secure drop boxes — located at all early voting sites in Chicago — where voters could hand deliver their ballots before Election Day.
Under Illinois law, all mail-in ballots that are postmarked on or before Election Day are to be counted, as long as they arrive by Nov. 17. But ISBE spokesman Matt Dietrich said it is still a good idea for voters to mark their ballots and return them to their local election officials as soon as possible.
“Mail ballots can be processed as soon as they are received,” Dietrich said in an email to Capitol News Illinois. “That means the signature can be verified, the ballot deemed intact and run through a tabulator. This is the same process that happens in early voting except that it’s an election judge, not the voter, who puts the ballot into the machine.”
The only thing that can’t be done until polls close at 7 p.m. on Nov. 3, Dietrich said, is running totals for the votes marked on advance ballots. For that reason, it is impossible to know which candidates are leading so far in Illinois.
Aaron Gettinger reported from Chicago, and Peter Hancock from Springfield. Capitol News Illinois is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news service covering state government funded primarily by the Illinois Press Foundation and the Robert R. McCormick Foundation. The Herald is a member of the Illinois Press Association.
