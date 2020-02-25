Early voting for the March 17 primary elections has begun at the Loop Super Site at 191 N. Clark St. and it will begin at sites throughout Chicago on March 2.
Polling places in the 4th, 5th and 20th Wards are the King Community Center, 4314 S. Cottage Grove Ave.; the Jackson Park fieldhouse, 6401 S. Stony Island Ave.; and the Bessie Coleman Library, 731 E. 63rd St.
The sites will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 2-7; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 8; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 9-13; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on March 14; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 15; and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on March 16. The King Center will remain open until 7 p.m. on the Monday before Election Day.
Early voting also will be available at the University of Chicago Reynolds Club, 5706 S. University Ave., March 11-13 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Chicago voters may use any early voting site in the city from March 2 through March 16; any ballots cast before Election Day are final, and it is a felony to vote more than once. Government-issued identification is not required but helpful if questions arise (e.g. if two voters with similar names live at the same address).
Registration services are available at every early voting site, but first-time voters or those filing an address or name change must show two forms of identification, one of which must show the voter's current address.
