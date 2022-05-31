Early voting for the June 28 Illinois primary elections began today at the Chicago Board of Elections' Supersite in the Loop, 191 N. Clark St.
Local early voting sites will open on Monday, June 13. Area locations are:
3rd Ward: Fuller Park, 331 W. 45th St.
4th Ward: The King Center, 4314 S. Cottage Grove Ave.
5th Ward: Jackson Park, 6401 S. Stony Island Ave.
20th Ward: The Bessie Coleman Branch of the Chicago Public Library, 731 E. 63rd St.
First-time voters or those who need to register an address update need to bring two forms of identification, one of which showing the voter's current address.
Ballots for those who have signed up to vote by mail are also due for arrival. The deadline to request a mail-in ballot is 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 23. Voters can request these ballots at chicagoelections.gov.
Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton are all-but assured to win renomination, and incumbent Attorney General Kwame Raoul is seeking the party nomination unopposed. So are U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly (D-2nd), state Comptroller Susana Mendoza, state Treasurer Mike Frerichs, state Sens. Mattie Hunter (D-3rd) and Robert Peters (D-13th), state Reps. Lamont J. Robinson (5th) and Kam Buckner (26th), county Treasurer Maria Pappas, and county Commissioner Bill Lowry (3rd). Local county Board of Review Commissioner Larry Rogers, Jr. (3rd), whose body reviews property tax appeals in the county, is also seeking reelection unopposed.
The districts' two incumbent Democratic state committeewomen, Ald. Michelle Harris (8th) and Kelly (who also chairs the state party) are running unopposed.
The marquee race is the contested 17-candidate battle to replace Rep. Bobby Rush (D-1st) in Congress. In mid-May, an internal poll released by South Side state Sen. Jacqui Collins (D-16th), a candidate for the congressional seat, revealed that 42% of voters remain undecided.
The poll only asked about five candidates considered to be the frontrunners: Pat Dowell, Jacqui Collins, Karin Norington-Reaves, Jonathan Jackson and Jonathan Swain. On May 23, the congressional hopefuls faced off in a virtual forum hosted by local progressive group Indivisible Chicago-South Side.
Next on the list is the 25th district state House primary, in which South Shore businessman Josef Michael Carr is challenging two-term Rep. Curtis J. Tarver II. The Herald has requested interviews with the candidates.
Former West Side county Commissioner Richard R. Boykin (D-1st) is challenging county Board President Toni Preckwinkle, who is seeking her fourth term in office. Metropolitan Water Reclamation District (MWRD) Commissioner Kari K. Steele is challenging incumbent county Assessor Fritz Kaegi. There is a four-way race for secretary of state between former state Treasurer Alexi Giannoulias, South Side Ald. David H. Moore (17th), city Clerk Anna M. Valencia and one Sidney Moore. Sheriff Tom J. Dart is running against Noland Rivera, LaTonya Ruffin and Carmen Navarro Gercone for another term.
Rush is running to be his congressional district's Democratic state committeeman again against three challengers: one Anthony Hargrove and two South Side state representatives, Marcus C. Evans Jr. (33rd) and Robinson. In the 2nd District, south suburban state Rep. Will Davis (30th) is running against Matteson village Trustee Adam Shorter.
Eight Democratic candidates are running for a six-year term on the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District (MWRD), which oversees water-based infrastructure in Cook County (i.e. wastewater, waterways and flood prevention); primary voters will vote for three candidates. They will vote for one of three MWRD candidates who are running for a two-year term.
There are also judicial vacancies to fill by election on the Democratic primary ballot. Injustice Watch, a local nonpartisan, nonprofit journalism organization, is publishing a guide to those elections based on bar associations' reviews, candidates' histories and public records for voters, available at injusticewatch.org.
On the Republican ballot, seven candidates have filed to run against Duckworth. The nominations for attorney general and secretary of state are also contested. Six candidates are running for governor, with a joint WGN-The Hill-Emerson College poll finding Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin leading the pack at 24.1%, followed by downstate state Sen. Darren Bailey (55th). Nearly 37% of voters were undecided. The Herald plans to send the gubernatorial campaigns questionnaires about urban and civil rights policy.
Four GOP candidates are running to replace Rush in Congress: Eric Carlson of Lemont, Philanise White of South Chicago, Geno Young of Calumet Heights and Jeffrey T. Regnier of Manhattan. Three Republicans are challenging Kelly: former state Sen. Shane Cultra (53rd) of Onarga, Ashley Ramos of Bradley and Thomas Lynch of Cissna Park.
None of the local state legislators will face Republican challengers this fall except for the winner of the 25th district Democratic primary. Attorney Lori Yokoyama of Kenwood, the 4th Ward's GOP committeewoman, is running for her party's nomination unopposed.
No GOP candidates have filed to run for county board president, county clerk, sheriff, treasurer or assessor, and no Republican is running against Lowry to be the local county commissioner.
