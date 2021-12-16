On Wednesday, Dec. 15, the City Council unanimously approved a $2.9 million settlement for Anjanette Young, who was subjected to a no-knock raid by Chicago Police Department on faulty information.
She stood naked, handcuffed, for 10 minutes in February 2019 while officers searched her home. Young now has PTSD and depression, and she lost her job in the immediate aftermath of the ordeal, before CBS 2 broke the story of the city government's concealment in February 2020.
"Ms. Young wasn’t the first. And I pray to God she’s the last," said Ald. Jeanette Taylor (20th) at the Wednesday meeting.
Taylor and the other Black alderwomen of the Progressive Reform Caucus have introduced the Anjanette Young Ordinance that would, among other things, ban no-knock warrants. It has had a hearing but not a committee vote.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot in turn has proposed CPD policy changes that would require a higher-up police department authority to approve no-knock warrants before they are executed, which state Attorney General Kwame Raoul has said does not go far enough.
Reached after the meeting, Ald. Leslie Hairston (5th), one of the ordinance co-sponsors alongside Ald. Sophia King (4th), said that the working group pushing for it continues to have meetings.
"People are still working behind the scenes," she said. "Obviously with the numbers rising in the pandemic, the remap and the holidays coming up, people are in different places. I would assume we will start the new year off full steam ahead."
Hairston also commented on Young getting her settlement nearly three years after the raid — which is, the Sun-Times pointed out, nearly three times more than the initial amount that Lightfoot's Law Department offered Young and her attorneys earlier this year.
"Nobody should have to deal with that," Hairston said. "Again, that could have been your sister, your mother, somebody's wife, somebody's girlfriend. We all have a female in our lives on whom we would not want this horrendous abuse to occur."
If only the police union would have to pay part of all the settlements we taxpayers have to pay, police misconduct would go way down. And we'd have fewer citizens who are traumatized if not killed.
