The City Council voted unanimously at its Sept. 9 meeting to ban one-day stays at Airbnb properties. Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s administration says the vote will allow the city to prevent “party houses” from operating in Chicago.
In an interview after the Council meeting, Ald. Jeanette Taylor (20th) tied her vote to recent events, revealing that a 15-year-old boy was critically wounded in an Aug. 30 drive-by shooting outside of 1233 E. 63rd St. as such a party was going on inside. A Chicago Police Department spokesman confirmed the details.
WTTW reports that Airbnb owners will face fines between $5,000 and $10,000 if their parties are used for drug-trafficking, prostitution, gang activities or parties.
“This ordinance will modernize the process, improve host registrations and enhance the city’s ability to hold problem actors accountable while preserving the innovation that is critical to this industry," said Business Affairs and Consumer Protection (BACP) Commissioner Rosa Escareño in a statement.
BACP will have more authority to prevent shared-housing units from being used for parties. Restricted residential zones in which shared housing can be prohibited have been expanded, and shared housing hosts can no longer accept reservation or list units while their registration applications with BACP are pending.
Taylor said the Airbnb on 63rd Street was not registered; she said neighbors told her they called the police several times about the party, though officers never showed up until the shooting.
"There need to be some real progressive regulations around Airbnb," she said. "I have a few owners in the ward, and they say you can't have any parties there. They're only for sleeping."
Taylor also said, however, that she received ample emails urging her to vote against the ordinance, but the concerns for public safety moved her vote: "I want them to be held accountable for what they do and to be sure there are some protections in place when things do happen."
In an interview, Ald. Sophia King (4th) said Airbnb has a history of skirting compliance issues as a company. "While you can talk about property rights and ownership and things like that, it's wreaking havoc on some neighbors and communities," she said, especially in the case of one-day rentals. "I think this legislation seeks to bring some of the bad actors into compliance."
Hairston declined comment on the ordinance.
