U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush (D-1st) said he wants to focus full-time on his other job as pastor of a Bronzeville church and thus will not be running for a 16th term in Washington.
He did not endorse a successor but said he will, as he works to bridge his congressional service to another's. The Illinois primary election is scheduled for June 28; official candidate filings open for a week in March.
"You can own your public service, but you can never own your public office," Rush said.
"For me, I have a higher calling, and I am entering that higher calling, to continue that mission, my definite chief aim in life, from a different perspective and from a different mission. I will remain in public life, in public service, fighting for equity and justice for and within my community, with, by and because of the Gospel of Jesus Christ and accompanied by the learned tools that I have gained in a whole lifetime of public service."
Rush is an ordained minister with a degree from the McCormick Theological Seminary, 5460 S. University Ave. He is pastor of the Beloved Community Christian Church of God in Christ, 352 E. 47th St.
"The church has a calling to change lives, to change minds and change hearts," he said. "You can't change minds and change hearts just from the pulpit. You've got to get on the road with people, walk alongside them. And you've got to share the Gospel of Jesus in terms of its transformational power. The church, in my opinion, has to reach out to those who are marginalized. Youth. Those who suffer from sickness. Those who are homeless. Those who are without food. Children without clothing. My office is going to be on the forefront of that activism."
Rush said he cannot be an effective congressman and pastor at the same time; he has found controversy in the pastoral role before when, in 2017, he was ordered to pay back a $1.1 million loan on the church's former property in Englewood.
Now, he said, his priorities are transferring over the power of his congressional seat while keeping the power of his church. "It's the only institution that remains viable today that can really change not only our condition, our position, but change our mindset about who we are and whose we are," he said.
Though Rush is now the 24th House Democrat to announce he is stepping down ahead of what conventional wisdom agrees will be a very difficult election for congressional Democrats, he stressed that he is not leaving Washington for that reason.
He does expect to endorse, saying that leadership requires it, and anticipates doing so soon.
"Someone who I think will be able to continue in the work that I have been fortunate enough to begin and carry on, the kind of committed work," he said.
Rush claimed that for all the Black elected officials there are, Black people have less power.
"Congress is not going to liberate Black people," he said. "Ain't no federal law going to liberate Black people, equalize or create an equal society. I learned in the Panther Party that for every determination there is a limitation, and being a member of Congress, although it's powerful, it can be very limiting."
Rush said his lifetime of service began in his membership in the Boy Scouts — an integrated one, a consequence of his 1950s upbringing on the Near North Side — and on through his Army service through his activism, political work and pastorship.
Soft-spoken throughout his life, Rush himself conceded from the podium that he has never been a great public speaker. Much of his professional accomplishments were relayed through a prerecorded video after the congressman acknowledged that his halting, gravelly voice — a successful 2008 surgery to remove a tumor off his salivary gland damaged his vocal cords — makes it difficult for him to be understood.
"I acknowledge that. I accept that this is a fact of life, and live life on life's terms. That is what I had to do in exchange for the surgery that made me a cancer survivor," he said. "I'd rather have compromised vocal cords than suffer the alternative."
He spoke of bringing a fundamentally Black perspective to Congress. "They knew I was going to ask the Black questions in the committee," he said. "I'm sitting on the dais, along with other members of Congress, mostly white men, and I'm the only one (asking), 'Well, how many Black members are in your corporation, in your association, Mr. Gas Industry Chief?' And they turned beet red. But I'm the only one asking those questions."
His counterparts now expect them. "They know those questions are questions around justice and economic equality," he said.
Energy policy has been the crux of Rush's work on Capitol Hill. In a Q-and-A with reporters after the video, he referenced the Blue Collar to Green Collar Jobs Development Act, which passed the House but not the Senate as part of the Clean Economy Jobs and Innovation Act and the Moving Forward Act in 2020. The legislation would reauthorize the Department of Energy's Office of Minority Economic Impact, which would then give green energy businesses grants to pay wages.
"Positionally, we made really significant steps. However, programmatically we've got a long, long way to go. I'm somewhat disappointed," he said. "We have fewer Black-owned banks than we had in the 1950s today. I sit as the chairman of the Subcommittee on Energy and Power, and the energy sector is all white-controlled. The system is amiss as it relates to economic inequality, be it healthcare, be it communications, be it energy, be it education. All of the sectors, we are left out, although we have more Black elected officials."
Nevertheless, Rush's video listed the benefits his service had brought to the 1st District.
In Englewood, he noted his work to establish a federally qualified health center, the Beloved Community Family Wellness Center, 6821 S. Halsted St. It also operates a clinic in the south suburbs. In Chatham, he helped initiate the Greater Chatham Initiative, a local development corporation, after the 2014 murder of Dr. Betty Howard, a Chicago Public Schools special education teacher. The initiative's Chatham Workforce Center, 640 E. 79th St., opened a year ago.
And he referenced his advocacy for more South Side trauma centers, including the University of Chicago Medical Center's.
He talked about his 1990s protests against then-Cook County State's Attorney Jack O'Malley's (R) prosecution of Gregory Becker, an off-duty police officer, who killed homeless Black newspaper seller Joseph Gould outside of a River North lounge in June 1995. Becker was convicted of misconduct in 1997 of misconduct; five years later, he pled guilty when retried for murder. O'Malley lost reelection in 1996 against Richard A. Devine (D).
He referenced his work during the Obamacare fight around postpartum depression and psychosis — a cause now taken up by neighboring Rep. Robin Kelly (D-2nd) — as well as the 2008 passage of his Consumer Product Safety Improvement Act, aka the "Toy Bill," which substantially boosted the Consumer Product Safety Commission's workforce and funding and put stringent consumer protection safeguards on children's toys.
He said he had brought "a lot" of infrastructural bacon home to the district, referencing the reconstruction of the 95th/Dan Ryan Red Line station and the interchange of interstates 57 and 294 (the Tri-State Tollway) near 147th Street in the Southland.
In his remaining year as a congressman, Rush said he wants to pass his bill to open the FBI's files on COINTELPRO, the agency's illegal covert 1956 to 1971 counterintelligence operation against domestic political operations. That includes the Black Panther Party, the Illinois Chapter of which Rush was a leading member of in the 1960s and '70s.
"Let's see how many Americans J. Edgar Hoover had killed," he said. "I want to get those files exposed, but I also want to get J. Edgar Hoover's name off the FBI headquarters."
Rush's Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act, which would make lynching a federal crime, remains another priority. Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) has held up its passage in Congress' upper chamber, saying in 2020 that the bill is too broad as written.
That year, Rush's bill passed the House by a 410-4 vote and had the support of the 99 other senators, some of whom are no longer serving. (Senators were trying to pass it by unanimous consent in 2020, rather than by a recorded vote, hence Paul's ability to block it; the Senate was then in GOP control, and the then-majority was unwilling to schedule a vote on the bill.)
Asked to describe Congress' atmosphere upon the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection, Rush stated the obvious: "Divided. Very, very partisan."
Rush said members of Congress "have partitioned ourselves to reflect the division in the nation," which disappoints him, because he feels that "without vision, people put off restraint."
"There's an omission of unity that comes out of the Congress, and until we rise above this division and lead our constituents. We've got to lead by example. I maintain that you can't teach what you don't know and you can't lead where you won't go," he said. "It's not just Congress: it's in our faith community. It's in the business community. Everyone is looking for their advantage and the other person's disadvantage. It's all about who's in power and who's not in power, and power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely."
Rush said there is still camaraderie within the halls of Congress, noting his friendship with northern West Virginia Rep. David McKinley (R-1st), who attended his 2018 wedding to the Rev. Paulette Holloway. (McKinley, for what it's worth, is another congressman who focuses on energy policy, a staunch conservative who nevertheless voted to create an independent commission on the Jan. 6 insurrection.)
"I regret that we are such a partisan, power-drunk government institution, and that's one of the things that I worked to try to do is to try to prioritize our coming out here rather than our division, and I think one of the ways to do that is by speaking from the heart and to the mind of those individuals," Rush said.
McKinley and Rush have collaborated on a number of bills over the years.
“Bobby and I have served on the Energy and Commerce Committee together since 2011 and in that time have built a partnership and friendship, despite our differences,” he said in a statement. “Rep. Rush has been a fixture representing Chicago and will surely be missed as a member who served with civility in today’s Congress. He has always listened to my perspective with an open mind, even when we disagreed on the issues. I wish him the very best as he returns to the service of his community at home.”
Kelly, who represents East Hyde Park in Congress, also praised Rush in a statement issued in her capacity as chair of the Illinois Democratic Party.
“Bobby Rush has dedicated his entire life to serving his community. An instrumental figure in the civil rights movement, his passion and determination in the fight for justice serves as an inspiration to us all," she said. "As a 15-term congressman, Rep. Rush has worked selflessly for the people of the South Side of Chicago and beyond, passing numerous pieces of critical legislation to strengthen public safety and promote equality in American society."
Indeed, Rush gave his speech at the Roberts Temple Church of God In Christ, 4021 S. State St., which held Till's open-casket funeral in 1955. Rush called Till's murder and aftermath "the single most important thing to occur that shaped the contour of my own life" and the sanctuary a place that changed the nation.
He thanked his family for being at his side throughout his public service, noting that many of them were not at the speech because of work, school or because of COVID-19, which the congressman himself recovered from over the new year holiday.
"Many times over the last decades I have not been present in person with my family because of my mission. But we were always together in spirit, which has made my mission possible," he said.
