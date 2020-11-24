The City Council passed a $12.8 billion "pandemic" budget by a 29-21 vote, with local Alds. Sophia King (4th) and Leslie Hairston (5th) in support and Ald. Jeanette Taylor (20th) opposed.
In a statement, King, who leads the Progressive Reform Caucus, praised the final days of negotiations with Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the Black and Latino caucuses, which yielded a $1 million pilot program that will send mental health first responders to emergency situations (alongside a co-responder pilot that will send such responders alongside police officers) and a $36 million investment in violence prevention programs.
“When City Council members work in collaboration we manifest programs and investments that best meet the needs of all communities in our diverse city,” she said. “Working together with our colleagues from the Black and Latino caucus, helped us not only pass a more progressive, equitable budget, but also gives us a framework for effective, collaborative governance.”
King is in mourning after the death of her father and did not speak during council debate.
Negotiations between Lightfoot and the Chicago Federation of Labor prevented layoffs of city workers, something that King, Hairston and Taylor had opposed, though furloughs remain. A five-year, $3.7 billion capital plan will include projects in the Hyde Park area.
Other investments include $11 million for formerly incarcerated citizens' workforce development, $65 million in affordable housing and homeless prevention and $20 million for mental health, within which is included the emergency response pilots.
The city is also refinancing $501 million in debt, though Lightfoot's administration justifies this with the economic catastrophe that is the coronavirus recession as well as favorable market conditions relative to interest rates.
Broadly speaking, the opposition fell into two camps. Some aldermen opposed the $93.9 million property tax increase, worth a yearly $56 more on a house worth $250,000. It will then rise with the Consumer Price Index, which has averaged 1.8% over the past five years.
Other left-wing aldermen, including Taylor, said the other tax increases, such as that on gasoline or new $35 fines on those going 6-9 mph over the speed limit, were regressive, that the council did not pursue progressive streams of revenue, and that defunding the police was an unrealized goal even after a year of unparalleled reckoning over race, law enforcement and the high price the city pays to its police department.
Taylor herself gave a full-throated denunciation of the budget and process from the virtual floor.
"Don't give me crumbs and tell me it's cake," she said. "We're in a global pandemic, and there's no way in the world that we should be balancing this budget on the backs of taxpayers. We shouldn't be increasing any fines."
The investments in violence-prevention or youth are things that should have been already in place, Taylor continued. Fifty-six dollars is worth a 20th Ward senior citizen's monthly medication or a family's groceries, she said.
"We're talking about a place where the median income is $25,000, and this is what we do to folks in a global pandemic? The question I need to ask you all is, did we do everything in our power to make sure that we balanced this budget without doing it on the backs of low-income and working families?" she asked. "And my answer is no."
She took the city and its bureaucracy to task for its decades-long issues with providing municipal services to the South and West sides and then her colleagues for asking her constituents to pay more in property taxes.
"Do right by the people in all of our communities," she told them. "Y'all people are so quick to talk about White flight. Let's talk about Black flight. Let's talk about how this city no longer has a good amount of Black folks who live in these communities. We're not going to talk about that. We're not going to talk about how we take crumbs all the time when we could have had it all."
Cutting 600 unfilled vacancies in the Chicago Police Department is not "progressive," she said, questioning why taxing the rich could not have happened alongside taxes on People's Gas, ComEd, financial LaSalle Street, Walmart and Amazon.
"I'm at a point where, why are we even here?" she asked. "Why are we elected to represent people and then do the status quo?"
Hairston, speaking in favor of the budget, noted the good included in it and the nature of the times.
"What we are voting on here today is an entire budget package, and while we each got things that we wanted — some of the things we got, some of the things we did not get," she observed. "I think what is important is that the Black, Latino and Progressive caucuses came together and an unprecedented way, and we were able to get investments into our communities that our communities say that we need."
The pandemic brought city budget negotiations to an "SOS" moment, Hairston said, meaning "Stop, Observe and Shift." She acknowledged anger and passion at the final budget: "They want more, and I want more, and I will continue to fight for more."
"I hope that the administration is hearing what the people are fighting for and that we are prepared to shift," she said. "The work on increasing funding for the mental health co-responder model does not stop with this budget. It doesn't stop here today. It will continue, and I will continue to fight for it."
Hairston said investing in violence prevention and violence interruption in communities of color changes the trajectory of citywide violence and employment figures. She promised to fight for additional progressive revenue resources and said she hopes Chicago is "moving and shifting towards true police reform in reallocating resources and implementing civilian oversight and arrestees' rights."
Lightfoot has said that negotiations with the Grassroots Alliance for Police Accountability have stalled and that she is abandoning them, planning to introduce her own civilian oversight legislation sometime this fall. Hairston's ordinance to give arrested people a list of free legal resources is still in the council's Public Safety Committee.
She declined comment in the immediate aftermath of the meeting, citing a family emergency. During the first three weeks of budget negotiations, Hairston and King spoke against the proposed rise in property taxes before voting for it in committee last week.
Hairston subsequently said her decision to back the increase came from the realization that the hike was the only plausible option and praised the city's capital plan, prevention of city layoffs and tying increases to a price index.
In her post-meeting press conference, Lightfoot thanked King for her work with the Progressive Caucus and Hairston for her work fine-tuning the alternative responder model pilot. She noted that her capital plan had passed 42-8 — Taylor voted in support — and said that it shows aldermen want to ensure they get services for their constituents for their votes.
Regarding an Amazon "head tax," akin to what Taylor suggested in her floor speech, in which the company would pay a per capital tax on employees, Lightfoot said the proposal only came last week, too late in the process to make an impact on the budgetary process. Lightfoot said she has not studied the proposal herself, but she said they are regressive and not the best way to generate revenue.
"We've had extensive hearings on many alternative forms of revenue, including a head tax, and I think many members came away understanding that that's probably not a good source of revenue for the City of Chicago — given not only that it's regressive, but the many indirect and adverse consequences that flow from them," Lightfoot said.
Local activists opposed
Helena Duncan, who confronted Hairston for taking money from Mac Properties and other tenants’ rights issues at her last ward meeting, attacked her for her reversal over the property tax issue during public comment as the council meeting got underway.
"She said 'this is not what her constituents want.' She's right about that, and yet she voted in favor of the tax hike in the Finance Committee last week," Duncan said. "The fact is this budget is regressive and harmful. It is not a budget for the working class. The mayor has couched it in the language of it being a 'tough vote that just has to be taken,' but in reality, it's lazy. They say it's the best we can do, but your constituents are not stupid."
"Your constituents will remember your vote on this when you're up for reelection," she warned. "We'll remember that you voted to raise taxes during a pandemic, hurting homeowners and renters alike, that you voted to preserve the outlandishly overlarge budget of the Chicago Police Department after so much reckoning over the racist murder of George Floyd. We need money for mental health clinics and responders, for housing and health care, for treatment, not trauma."
On Nov. 18, dozens of organizations wrote in opposition to the two mental health crisis response model pilots, writing that $1 million was "an offensively small amount," that the police-accompanying co-responder model is inappropriate, that the money should come from the police budget and that a commitment was needed to increase pilot funding in subsequent years.
Damon Williams, who was arrested in Hyde Park during the violent George Floyd protests early this summer and is suing the city in county and federal suits over alleged police misconduct, spearheaded the letter.
The Black Youth Project 100, GoodKids MadCity, the Kenwood Oakland Community Organization, Southside Together Organizing for Power and the Jewish Council on Urban Affairs, whose board president is Rabbi Frederick Reeves of KAM Isaiah Israel Congregation, 1100 E. Hyde Park Blvd., co-signed.
