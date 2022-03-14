State Rep. Kam Buckner (D-26th) pled guilty on Friday to a March 2019 DUI case, in which he was found asleep at the wheel a few blocks from the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield.
Morgan County State's Attorney Gray Noll, who prosecuted the misdemeanor, said he received one year of conditional discharge, a type of probation, and a $1,915 fine. Should he meet the terms of that conditional discharge and pay the fine, he will not have to serve the remaining 28 days of a 30-day jail sentence.
Noll said the length of time between the arrest and the case's resolution went on longer than it would have normally; the COVID-19 pandemic caused a lot of the delay.
"Rep. Buckner was very respectful through the whole process. He ultimately accepted responsibility for his actions, and it's good to have this case behind us," Noll said.
Buckner did not return request for comment.
