Local state Rep. Kam Buckner (D-26th) is considering a run for mayor next year. He told the Sun-Times he will decide after the end of the spring legislative session next month whether he will enter the contest.
In an interview with the Sun-Times, he criticized Mayor Lori Lightfoot for the relationship between Chicago Public Schools and the Chicago Teachers Union under her watch, saying the chronic labor battles disserviced students and that high schoolers who did not test into selective enrollment schools were ill-served.
He said Chicagoans feel a lack of public safety, and he criticized Lightfoot's personality and ability to move her agenda.
Buckner was appointed to the House in 2019, succeeding now-Deputy Gov. Christian Mitchell. He was reelected unopposed in 2020. He chairs the House block of the Legislative Black Caucus. In Springfield, he has supported the Democrats’ huge criminal justice reform package and his own legislation to allow Illinois college athletes to get paid for the use of their names, images and likenesses while enrolled in school.
He did not return request the Herald’s request for comment about his future political plans.
