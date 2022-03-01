The United States House passed legislation by a 422-3 margin to make lynching a federal hate crime — a bill outgoing Rep. Bobby Rush (D-1st) authored and named for Emmett Till, murdered 67 years ago in Mississippi.
It had 182 bipartisan cosponsors. Rush has called the measure one of his two biggest legislative priorities before he leaves Congress at the conclusion of his term in January.
“Today is a day of enormous consequence for our nation,” he said in a statement. “By passing my Emmett Till Antilynching Act, the House has sent a resounding message that our nation is finally reckoning with one of the darkest and most horrific periods of our history, and that we are morally and legally committed to changing course.”
In the bill, "lynching" is defines as when a conspiracy to commit a hate crime results in death or serious bodily injury, the maximum sentence for which would be 30 years.
More than 6,500 Americans were lynched between 1865 and 1950, according to a report from the Equal Justice Initiative. The practice has an even longer history in the U.S. Victims were of all ethnicities, but the extrajudicial killings were particularly acute in the South, where Black people were severely targeted from the 1890s to the 1920s.
Rush said he was 8 years old when his mother, Mamie Till, put a Jet magazine photograph of 14-year-old Till's body in their house and declared that that was why she brought them out of their native Georgia. Years later, Rush announced that he would not seek reelection this fall in the church where Till’s open-casket funeral was held, the Roberts Temple Church of God In Christ, 4021 S. State St.
At the announcement, he called Till's murder and the aftermath, which helped catalyze the mid-century wave of Black civil rights activism, "the single most important thing to occur that shaped the contour of my own life."
In his statement, Rush said "modern-day lynchings like the murder of Ahmaud Arbery make abundantly clear that the racist hatred and terror that fueled the lynching of Emmett Till lynching are far too prevalent in America to this day."
Late last month, the three white men who murdered Arbery in Brunswick, Georgia, in 2020 were found guilty of federal hate crimes, with a jury agreeing with prosecutors that they had killed the jogger because he was Black.
The New York Times reports that nearly 200 anti-lynching bills were introduced in Congress between 1882 and 1986. The House passed legislation by a 230-119 margin in 1922, but Southern senators filibustered it. Southern legislators blocked a similar legislation again in the 1930s. The Senate apologized over its failure to pass such a law in 2005.
In late 2018, the three then-sitting Black senators, Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) and Tim Scott (R-S.C.), passed a bill to make lynching a federal hate crime, but it didn't pass the House. Rush’s Emmett Till Antilynching Act passed the House in the heady days of June 2020, soon after the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis and the nationwide riots and protests in response, but Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) blocked it in the upper chamber, saying it was sloppily written and would lead to too many crimes being prosecuted as lynchings.
This time, Booker and Scott have introduced similar legislation in the Senate, and Paul has pledged to support it.
“Between 1936 and 1938, the national headquarters of the NAACP hung a flag with the words ‘A man was lynched yesterday’, a solemn reminder of the reality Black Americans experienced daily during some of the darkest chapters of America’s history,” Booker said in a statement.
“Used by white supremacists to oppress and subjugate Black communities, lynching is a form of racialized violence that has permeated much of our nation’s past and must now be reckoned with. To that end, I am proud to introduce this legislation to help us acknowledge the pain caused by lynchings and make the shameful practice a federal crime. Although this bill will not undo the terror and fear of the past, it’s a necessary step that our nation must take to move forward.”
Rush agreed, saying that 99% of lynching perpetrators were not convicted of their crimes.
“Today, we take a meaningful step toward correcting this historical injustice,” he said. “I am immensely proud of this legislation, which will ensure that the full force of the U.S. federal government will always be brought to bear against those who commit monstrous acts of hatred.”
Rush’s other outstanding legislative priority before leaving Congress is passing the COINTELPRO Full Disclosure Act, which would make public the files of the covert and illegal mid-century FBI surveillance and counterintelligence program. He also wants to take the name of controversial FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover of the bureau's headquarters in Washington.
