One hundred and twenty-two years after similar legislation was first introduced, President Joe Biden signed the Emmett Till Antilynching Act into law at a White House Rose Garden ceremony as U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush (D-1st), who championed the legislation, looked on.
More than 4,400 African Americans were lynched between 1877 and 1950; Biden recalled the terroristic murders done in retaliation for voting, education, business ownership, religious exercise. false accusations of murder, arson and robbery, and racism alone.
In the bill, "lynching" is defined as when a conspiracy to commit a hate crime results in death or serious bodily injury. The maximum possible sentence for the crime is 30 years.
He recalled Till's upbringing on the South Side and his mother, Mamie Till, who died here in 2003, and how he went to Mississippi as a 14-year-old in 1955 to visit family. He was lynched there by Roy Bryant and J.W. Milam, who were acquitted by an all-white jury. The scandal was one of the events that touched off the mid-century civil rights movement.
In January, Rush announced he would not seek reelection at the Roberts Temple Church of God In Christ, 4021 S. State St., where Till's funeral was held in 1955, when Rush was 8. Till would have been 80 this year. Rush, who will leave Washington after 30 years in Congress, said his namesake anti-lynching legislation was one of his last priorities before leaving the capitol.
"When I think of what this means — that we can finally provide justice for the victims of this heinous act; that we will be able to reckon with our nation’s legacy of lynching; and that we will, once and for all, send a strong message that we will not stand for these abhorrent crimes — I am elated," Rush said in a statement.
“The enactment of my bill means that the full weight and power of the United States government can be brought to bear against those who commit this vicious crime. We will no longer face the question of if a perpetrator of lynching will be brought to justice — with the President’s signature today, we have eliminated that possibility moving forward."`
"The law is not just about the past," the president said. "It's about the present and our future as well. For the bullets in the back of Ahmaud Arbery to countless other acts of violence to countless victims known and unknown, the same racial hatred that drove the mob to hang a noose brought that mob carrying torches out of the fields of Charlottesville just a few years ago."
Biden recalled the work of journalist Ida B. Wells, who documented lynching in the country and said "The way to right wrongs is to turn a light of truth upon the wrongs." Her great-granddaughter, South Sider Michelle Duster, attended with signing.
"Through her writing and speaking, she exposed uncomfortable truths that upset the status quo, truths that lynching was being used as an excuse to terrorize the Black community in order to maintain a social and economic hierarchy based on race," Duster said. "For that, her life was threatened, her printing press was destroyed, and she was exiled from the South."
Duster described Wells' continuing work across the Untied States and abroad in spite of this and how she eventually came to Chicago from whence, after the 1898 lynching of Lake City, South Carolina Postmaster Frazier B. Baker, she came to Washington to visit President William McKinley to advocate for federal anti-lynching legislation.
"Since my great-grandmother's visit to the White House 124 years ago, there have been over 200 attempts to get legislation enacted, and 17 years ago in 2005, my brother Dan spoke at the Senate press conference where they issued an apology for not passing the legislation," Duster said. "But we finally stand here today generations later to witness this historic moment of President Biden signing the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Bill into law."
Vice President Kamala Harris, who had advocated for the legislation as a senator (Sens. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) and Tim Scott (R-S.C.) were instrumental in finally getting the legislation passed this year), spoke to the importance of the Black press and ensuring that there are "storytellers always in our community that we will support to tell the truth when no one else is willing to tell it."
Heroes, she said, had petitioned president after president to enact legislation like Biden signed — after eight-months-pregnant Mary Turner was lynched in Lowndes County, Georgia, in 1918, after Till was murdered in 1955, after James Byrd Jr. was murdered in Jasper, Texas, in 1998, and after James Craig Anderson was murdered in Jackson, Mississippi, in 2011.
"It failed again and again," Harris said. "And again and again, anti-lynching legislation was reintroduced in the United States Congress by leaders who understood that our past must not and cannot be forgotten, that the truth must be spoken no matter how difficult it is to speak, and certainly no matter how difficult it is to hear. Leaders who understood that the victims of lynching and their families, and all of our society, deserve that we recognize the crimes and injustice of what was occurring. And that the people of our nation deserve the protection of a federal anti-lynching law."
Rush, she said, was "instrumental in keeping this fight alive for so many years."
"You have dedicated your career to guiding our career towards justice," she told him, "and I thank you."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.