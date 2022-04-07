Cook County was established in 1931. In 1961, the county government chose a rather plain flag: a white field with a simplified version of the county seal in the middle and the words "Cook County."
But in December 2019, the Board of Commissioners asked county high school students to submit flag redesign concepts. Three hundred students sent in designs. In November 2020, 25 semi-finalists were chosen, with professional mentors helping hone the ideas. Last July, six finalists were picked, and now, in the 190th year of Cook County, it's up to the county board to choose a winner.
Four of the finalists feature stars, like Chicago's flag. Local Commissioner Bill Lowry (D-3rd) was reticent about which of the options was his favorite, other than to say he doesn't have a favorite, but he does think that the county should have a flag distinct from the city's.
"I'm looking forward to having a conversation as a member of the full board during our April meetings. And we're going to talk about all six," he said.
While the Chicago flag is ubiquitous across the city, the Cook County flag is less displayed. But after the new flag is adopted in May, following a public hearing later this month (Lowry encourages constituent feedback on the topic at 312-603-6391 or bill.lowry@commissionerlowry.com; more information about the flag finalists is available at anewflagforcookcounty.com), the commissioner said it will fly high at Provident Hospital, 500 E. 51st St.
Lowry said the four pillars of the General Assembly's Legislative Black Caucus — criminal justice, education and workforce development, economic access and equity, and health care and human services — have been guiding his work in county government.
While he is in discussions with local trade unions about creating an apprenticeship program through his office, the county board has spent the last few months appropriating federal money from the American Rescue Plan Act. Lowry said this has been made more efficient by the passage of his ordinance that allows joint committee meetings.
The Criminal Justice and Health and Hospitals committees held a meeting in February on anti-violence strategies, with representatives from Cook County Health, the county Public Health Department, Cermak Health (which runs mental health services in the Cook County Jail), the Office of the Chief Judge of the Circuit Court of Cook County and the offices of the public defender, the sheriff and the state's attorney.
From these discussions, more money is going to counteract the local surge in violent crime.
"For years, I think the county has stayed in a different lane, but when you look around and you see the violent crimes and the way they've gone up, you see these violent crimes everywhere, and you see carjacking everywhere — and I mean everywhere in Cook County, all 77 communities and beyond, I think it's all hands on deck," Lowry said. "And I'm very pleased that we in the county are part of that deck now in trying to find ways to make a difference in violence."
Last month, the county government launched a $65 million anti-gun violence grant fund overseen by the Justice Advisory Council, which coordinates and implements Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle's criminal and juvenile justice reform efforts. Lowry said he has sent information out about it to 50 local organizations and encouraged them to apply.
Any selected organization will have to have plans for three years of work and detail in their application what they have done in the past and how well it worked. "I think we need some innovative ideas," Lowry said.
The program has three tracks. The first will grant between $1.5-18 million, with applications due April 11. The second will grant between $600,000 to $1.5 million, with applications due May 9. And the third will issue grants between $150,000-600,000, with applications also due on May 9. Applications are online at cookcountyil.gov/JACGrants.
"We're at a point where everything that I certainly do, I try to be generational, not transactional," Lowry said. "I'm very pleased with this development."
Sixty million federal dollars are going into health and wellness, including $16 million for mental health care — both for those incarcerated in the Cook County Jail and for other services.
At the time of the interview, Lowry said there were 5,734 detainees at the jail, "nearly half" of whom were determined to have a mental health concern, according to the Cook County Sheriff's Office.
"That tells me some of the individuals who are being detained actually need mental health care, not incarceration" Lowry said. "I'm thinking with us resourcing mental health in the communities, it's going to in some ways impact violence and trauma, which all of us are experiencing and seeing on a daily basis."
Mental health care means a lot of different things to a lot of different people, with race, age and class affecting the access to and level of care that people get as well as their diagnoses. The nature of health care and the social safety net in the United States means that the quality of treatment for clinical depression in an upper-middle-class middle-aged white woman is going to look a lot different than treatment for behavioral problems in a African American child in foster care.
"I can tell you what I expect, because it remains to be seen the actual application of those dollars once granted," Lowry said. "But I think you're going to see different offerings, much like we talked about with the anti-gun violence organizations who will be applying for the grants."
He used post-traumatic stress disorder as an example, noting the high rates of PTSD on the South Side and low rates of official diagnosis. Before running for office, Lowry and his wife, Cheryl, folded their anti-violence grant-giving nonprofit, The It's Time Organization (TITO), into Bright Star Community Outreach, 4518 S. Cottage Grove Ave., which, alongside other services in and outside of mental health, runs a toll-free trauma counseling helpline (883-887-6123) during weekday business hours.
Adult outpatient psychiatry services are offered at Provident on Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., while the adjacent John Sengstacke Health Center offers behavioral health and addiction medicine services.
On economic equity, 3rd district residents are going to be eligible for the county's guaranteed income program, into which another $42 million has been invested. An online application will be available soon.
"I think it's imperative that those of us who represent all-Chicago districts are able to bring those resources to our residents and our small businesses in our areas," Lowry said. "At the end of the day, Chicago's 52% of Cook County. The fact that the city has resources doesn't do much for me as a Cook County commissioner in trying to make sure my residents get resources from Cook County."
