Ald. Pat Dowell (3rd), whose ward runs from South Loop through Bronzeville to Washington Park, is dropping her campaign for Illinois secretary of state and entering the Democratic primary to succeed retiring Rep. Bobby Rush (D-1st) in Congress.
"In Congress, I will work every day to ensure Chicago and all communities of the 1st District receive their fair share of federal resources, safeguard voting rights and access, be a strong voice for gun control, protect Social Security and Medicare, and provide healthcare for all," Dowell said on Twitter.
Dowell becomes the first new congressional candidate since Rush's announcement that he will not seek a 16th term in Washington.
Last month, Dowell said she was reassessing her secretary of state candidacy after the Cook County Democrats endorsed former state Treasurer Alexi Giannoulias instead of her.
Several South Side Democrats are reportedly considering jumping into the once-in-a-generation open congressional primary.
Herald sources say local state Sen. Robert Peters (D-13th) and Deputy Gov. Christian Mitchell, formerly a local state representative, is considering throwing his hat into the ring. Politico is reporting that Mitchell's Springfield successor Rep. Kam Buckner (D-26th), and former city Treasurer Kurt Summers, who left office in 2019 and lives in East Hyde Park, are also considering runs.
Peters and Mitchell declined comment. Buckner did not return request for comment, and Summers could not reached for comment.
I hope that this seat will be contested in the Democratic primary more often than it has been in the past.
