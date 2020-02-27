“We have 31 blocks activated under CollaBOOration (the block-club network organized in response to Halloween issues),” says Bennie Currie, who was chosen by Ald. Sophia King (4th) to chair her Hyde Park Community Advisory Council, as he reports on a discussion neighborhood residents had just had on block clubs in Hyde Park, during a meeting called by King at the Polsky Center, 1452 E. 53rd St., Feb. 26.