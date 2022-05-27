West Side Ald. Michael Scott Jr. (24th) is resigning from City Council and with it, the chairmanship of the Education Committee. The committee's vice-chair, Ald. Sophia King (4th), noted that she is one of two professional educators on the council and is interested in his job.
"I told the mayor that I definitely want her support. I'm humbled that several of my colleagues have encouraged me to seek that. And so it is something where I think I can add value," she said after the council's May 25 meeting.
The council determines committee chairs and vice-chairs by resolution, but the mayor is typically kingmaker in the process.
The Education Committee is not generally seen as one of the council's more prominent committees; WTTW reports that its May 19 meeting on the 2023 Chicago Public Schools budget was its first since last September.
Two of the three alderpersons who demanded Scott hold that meeting, Alds. Jeanette Taylor (20th) and Maria Hadden (49th) of Rogers Park, say they support King becoming the committee's leader.
King, who holds a master's degree in education and social policy from Northwestern University, has worked at private and public schools, including CPS.
"Leaders have different styles; my style is to have more communication," she said. "That's something I would seek to do, put us on a schedule so that we can have an open dialogue about one of the most-important institutions in our city."
At an unrelated Friday press conference, Lightfoot noted the imminent potential for more changeover at City Council, as several alderpersons are running for other offices this election year, and that she will make decisions about committee leadership with the council's leadership.
