SPRINGFIELD — Four Democrats are vying to succeed Secretary of State Jesse White, who has held the office since 1999: Sidney Moore alongside three established politicians: South Side Ald. David Moore (17th), city Clerk Anna Valencia and former state Treasurer Alexi Giannoulias.
David Moore
Moore has plans for digital license plates, an outreach campaign for youth voters and modernization of the SOS office, but the alderman since 2015 has lagged behind Valencia and Giannoulias in fundraising and big-name endorsements, , leading him to embrace an “underdog” title which he has played up in digital advertising.
Referring to the secretary of state office as a “customer-driven operation,” he said he’d like to see state libraries used as satellite offices.
“More like community connectors,” he said. “Not only from the driver services side, but getting more engaged and making sure our communities are utilizing our libraries, whether we're providing more broadband access, or whether we're providing different activities for youth through (virtual reality) technology, allowing them to use those libraries.”
In Illinois, the secretary of state is also the state’s librarian and archivist, overseeing several grant programs for public libraries throughout the state, distributing about $109 million for the upcoming fiscal year that begins July 1.
The department also oversees registration of lobbyists and security of the Capitol Complex, and is most visible in its driver services capacity. In all, the secretary of state’s office has about 4,000 employees and a $600 million budget.
Moore said fees for licenses and registrations, which are determined by lawmakers in the General Assembly, are too expensive in Illinois and he’d look to work with lawmakers on ways to lower them.
In Gov. JB Pritzker’s first year in office in 2019, lawmakers voted to raise several driving-related fees, including for a vehicle registration, upping it to $151 from $101. That was part of the funding mechanism for the Rebuild Illinois capital infrastructure plan to fund road and bridge upkeep.
Moore is a backer of digital license plates, which he said could serve as a cost-saving measure, even if the plates themselves are expensive. He said titling, registration and annual renewal could be done on a digital license plate platform, which saves customers and the state hours worked on renewals.
Moore pointed to states like Michigan, Arizona and California having adopted digital license plates. The company that provides those lists the cost of a digital license plate at $19.99 to $24.99 monthly depending on whether it is battery operated or wired. Four-year subscriptions are available at $214.99 to $275.99 per year for the two options.
Moore said he’d look to implement an advertising function on the digital plates, “almost like a mini billboard,” in which drivers can opt into the program to receive discounts on their driving-related fees and revenue could be generated for the state.
“You've always got to find ways to generate new revenue,” he said. “And through those license plates, you generate new revenue that's not there that enables you to either maintain those fees at the levels or reduce them.”
New revenues, he said, would allow state lawmakers to reconsider their current fee structures. He also said he would work with the General Assembly to try to secure state and federal infrastructure funds to help modernize the secretary of state digital infrastructure.
Another benefit of digital plates, he said, is that the digital platform can be used to report cars stolen, thus helping to apprehend carjackers.
“If somebody steals your car or you get carjacked, you can get to a cell phone, put in a code, and guess what's going to read out on the digital plates – stolen,” he said. “And so now you can apprehend the person when he's in the vehicle.”
Moore said he’d work with the General Assembly to determine what level of registration fees are needed for an individual who has a digital plate.
Moore said he will also look to increase participation in voting by looking to implement automatic registration for an individual when they turn 18, by sending them a birthday card saying they are automatically registered and giving them an opportunity to opt out.
“If you have an ID, anything that we have from the standpoint of having a record of your information of coming into the Secretary of State's office, and when you turn 18, and we have that information, you're going to automatically get a birthday card from us and you're automatically registered to vote,” he said.
In other youth outreach plans, Moore said he would like to see the state’s 122 driver service facilities, some of which are appointment only, double as youth engagement offices, offering year-round internships through public-private partnerships.
Anna Valencia
Valencia has frequently employed a quip during her race for the Democratic nomination for secretary of state: Outgoing Secretary Jesse White’s shoes can’t be filled, but they should be replaced by high heels.
She’s been endorsed by White, who has been secretary of state since 1999, as well as Gov. JB Pritzker and the state’s two U.S. senators, Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth, all of whom are Democrats.
She has plans to create a civics corps, work with lawmakers to tighten ethics laws and modernize the office.
“I grew up in Granite City, so I did not grow up in a wealthy zip code,” she said. “And I had the opportunity as a sophomore in high school to job shadow then-state Sen. Evelyn Bowles in my area. And I knew nothing about government or that this was even a pathway for me.”
She said she knew then that she wanted to make a difference.
“And there are so many young people across the state that don't get that access, that if you're not a donor’s kid, or you're not connected in any way, there's no way to even understand that dynamic or that you can be part of a change in your own community,” she said.
The Illinois Civics Corps would be a public-private partnership looking to engage youth in an extension of an existing paid internship program. She’d look to build it with input from young people, educators and community activists.
Valencia is also endorsed by abortion rights organizations like Planned Parenthood of Illinois Action and the Personal PAC, as well as a long list of state legislators.
But while she has the endorsements of the Illinois Education Association and the Associated Firefighters of Illinois, former state treasurer Alexi Giannoulias has received greater support from labor unions such as the Laborers’ International Union of North America, the Illinois Federation of Teachers and the Service Employees International Union among others. Notably, however, the powerful AFL/CIO federation of labor unions has remained neutral.
Giannoulias has also had the money lead in a contentious campaign between him and Valencia, with each taking shots at the other’s purported ethical shortfalls, as covered by the Tribune.
Valencia’s been on defense regarding potential conflicts of interest stemming from her husband Reyahd Kazmi’s career as a lobbyist. He lobbies the city of Chicago for high-profile clients such as Monterrey Security, and he’s also registered with the secretary of state to lobby lawmakers and the governor.
Valencia said she and her husband will release tax returns every year should she be elected, and they would also not participate in individual stock transactions, and she’s denied impropriety. She’d also like to strengthen ethics laws.
“I think that we should have more full disclosures, a statement of economic interest,” she said, also advocating for stronger revolving door prohibitions between lobbying and being a member of the General Assembly.
Valencia frequently points to her experience as Chicago City Clerk, which she said was also an administrative and operational role.
There, she oversaw the city’s City Key program, which allows Chicagoans to apply for a free city ID card that does not replace a driver’s license but can be used with certain banking and housing organizations in Chicago, among other uses.
It’s a program that she said she will consider scaling to a statewide level.
“So think of undocumented communities, homeless, domestic violence survivors, veterans, LGBTQ youth, a lot of these folks have a hard time getting the documentation they need, (to receive an ID) or it could be the barrier is the fee,” she said.
“And so what we created was a, not only a government ID, but we integrated the library card, the CTA transit card, in a prescription discount card, all in one government ID and it's free,” she said.
The ID allows its holder to self-identify gender and has a place to list medical conditions, but it cannot be used for driving or for any federal purposes.
Valencia said she believes she’d be successful working with lawmakers because she worked with them in 2019 to pass a bill that prohibited the state from suspending licenses for unpaid fees, and she previously worked on Illinois Senate staff and for U.S. Sen. Durbin. She also worked with the Chicago City Council to get things done, she said.
“So I already have those relationships,” she said.
She said she’d also look to increase the impact of library grants overseen by the secretary of state’s office, which amount to about $109 million for the current fiscal year. To do so, she said she’d seek federal funding and private foundation support.
She said she’d also look to expand driving facilities to have more mobile availability and flexible hours, while looking to expand online services to ensure each Illinoisan has an individualized portal where they can interact with the office. She’d also look to create a mobile app.
Alexi Giannoulias
Illinois voters might know Giannoulias as the state’s treasurer from 2007 to 2011, or they might know him as the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate who lost to Republican Mark Kirk in 2010.
He’s now looking to get back into public life as he runs for secretary of state, an office is best known for its public-facing driver services facilities. The office also oversees state libraries, securities enforcement, and the state archives among other tasks. It has about 4,000 employees and a $600 million all-funds budget.
“When I think about the political process, when I think about the hatred and vitriol, when I think about the generational damage that's been done to our country, when I think about this assault on voting rights, you know, now that I've got two little girls at home with one on the way, I am starting to think more and more about what kind of world we're going to leave them,” he said.
He said his plan for the secretary of state office will be “centered on modernization.”
“Everything that we're going to do is gonna be based on making life simpler for Illinoisans across the state,” he said. “People are paying too high of what we call a time tax. Just to use simple government services, people are waiting hours in line, they're stuck on the phone.”
He’s proposed an appointment-based “skip the line” feature at driver services facilities, as well as creating a mobile app, increasing online capabilities and implementing electronic IDs in some capacity.
He also proposed hiring “advocates” to be on hand in driver services offices for individuals who need help navigating the system.
“We want to make sure we have hands-on assistance for these folks, but especially for our seniors,” he said, adding that they would also help those facing language barriers.
Since leaving the treasurer’s office in 2011, Giannoulias has held other public service roles, such as serving in an unpaid capacity on the Illinois Board of Higher Education and as chair of the Illinois Community College Board. He also taught a political science course at Northwestern University and served on the Chicago Public Library board of directors.
From 2011 to 2018, he held a job in wealth management at the Chicago office of Bank of New York Mellon, and in 2019 he announced the formation of his own private investment company, Annoula Ventures.
Annoula Ventures, he said, was “just a private vehicle where I invest in companies,” but he said he wouldn’t continue involvement if he is elected secretary of state. His LinkedIn page described Annoula ventures as investing in small companies in the areas of real estate, hospitality, insurance and early-stage tech.
“Having a different perspective, and bringing that to Springfield, I think, is enormously valuable,” he said. “So being state treasurer, being the only one who's held a constitutional office is an important perspective, provides valuable experience.
“Coming from the private sector and understanding how to run a business, understanding how to make payroll, making sure that, you know, you understand the challenges of running a day-to-day business is a perspective that I feel more people in government should have.”
Giannoulias counts labor unions, such as the Laborers’ International Union of North America, the Illinois Federation of Teachers and the Service Employees International Union, as the “backbone” of his campaign. He also has endorsements from a long list of state lawmakers and six sitting members of Congress.
Those endorsements have helped make him the fundraising frontrunner.
The campaign between Valencia and Giannoulias has been contentious, with Giannoulias hitting Valencia on her husband’s lobbying ties. Her husband, Reyahd Kazmi, lobbies the city of Chicago and is also registered with the secretary of state to lobby Illinois lawmakers and the governor.
Valencia, meanwhile, has repeated allegations about Giannoulias’ family’s now-defunct Chicago financial institution which dogged him during his Senate campaign.
Namely, those are that Giannoulias was a loan officer at his family’s Broadway Bank when it gave out questionable loans to convicted felons and organized crime figures, as reported by the Tribune during his Senate campaign.
Giannoulias has described Broadway Bank’s trouble as resulting from the Great Recession, which ultimately led to its dissolution. The Tribune reported that Giannoulias said he was proud of the community bank’s efforts and its collapse marked “a very difficult time.”
Despite the frequent attacks between the two fundraising frontrunners, both Giannoulias and Valencia told Capitol News Illinois this week they would endorse each other in the general election should the other gain the nomination.
The secretary of state’s office also oversees lobbying registration in Illinois, and Giannoulias said he’d look to work with lawmakers to strengthen that oversight authority. That includes giving state inspectors general greater investigatory and subpoena power, prohibiting elected officials of any office from lobbying any other elected body, and creating a broader lobbying database.
“People have lost trust in their elected officials,” he said. “They've lost trust in government. And the scandal and corruption, the pay-to-play, people are sick and tired of it. And I think now's an ideal time for people to step up and try and be leaders and help move our state forward.”
Capitol News Illinois is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news service covering state government funded primarily by the Illinois Press Foundation and the Robert R. McCormick Foundation.
