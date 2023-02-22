Eleven candidates are running to succeed retiring Ald. Leslie Hairston as alderperson of the 5th Ward, which encompasses most of Hyde Park, parts of Woodlawn near Jackson Park and most of South Shore north of 71st Street.
To help mid-South Siders see where their candidates stand on the issues most important to them, the Herald put together a questionnaire composed of questions from readers about topics like parks, public safety and housing. Every candidate but Kris Levy has responded below.
Marlene Fisher
Wallace E. Goode Jr.
Joshua Gray
Jocelyn Hare
Martina "Tina" Hone
Robert Palmer
Dialika "Dee" Perkins
Gabriel Piemonte
Renita Ward
Desmon Yancy
The municipal election is on Feb. 28, early voting is open in the ward through Election Day.
Marlene Fisher
Marlene Fisher is a University of Chicago information technology (IT) administrator and a Greater Grand Crossing-based community organizer.
Parks
After a decades-long effort by community members to preserve Promontory Point’s limestone stair-step revetment, the park has been granted preliminary Chicago landmark status. Do you support making Promontory Point a city landmark?
YES.
In the November 2022 general election, seven precincts across the 5th, 7th and 10th wards all voted overwhelmingly in favor of an advisory referendum to stop cutting down trees in Jackson Park and prohibit cutting any at the South Shore Nature Sanctuary. Do you support the preservation of the area tree canopy as outlined in the advisory referendum?
Yes, I support the preservation with a few updates. There is no mention of replanting trees or moving trees that are young enough to be moved.
How would you work with the Chicago Park District to ensure that residents have a say in the planning process for these parks?
We have experienced how short sighted the park district can be about progress especially surrounding Soldier Field. The park district may favor history to spite modernization based on some of the latest decisions. I would like for the Park District to have forward thinking policies around development. I want a seat at the table.
Do you support the proposed overhaul of the public golf courses in Jackson Park and at the South Shore Cultural Center?
I support economic development for the Jackson Park and South Shore community. I understand the proposals and we have opportunities to work together on a solution. The OPC is coming, and we must work together as a community to reap all the benefits while not locking neighborhoods out of future economic opportunities or the decision-making process. While a golf course may not be the best use of the land based on the destruction that has been predicted. We can work together on making the park a space the community can continue to enjoy.
Administrating
Would your campaign accept contributions from real estate developers and area property management companies?
Yes, the implication with this question is that by taking the money that I would be complicit in their business practices. To compete with the texting, mailers, and manpower from well-funded campaigns, I would accept contributions from those companies. As alderwoman, I would meet with them and review their policies and outline issues that adversely affect renters in the ward as documented in the South Shore CBA.
Would your office involve constituents in decision-making, regarding things like development, housing or other ward issues? What would this look like?
Yes, and those special interests’ groups must look at the decisions as a whole. We cannot deter investment or import poverty into our communities. We need to work together on solutions that make our neighborhoods housing and commerce destinations. We cannot support the unhoused and then not want them in the community.
Will you hold regular constituent meetings?
Yes, quarterly in each community. The ward website would be updated with information that community can use and disseminate to get resources they can use.
Housing
In November 2022, the Bring Chicago Home Ordinance was indefinitely tabled after 25 aldermen — Hairston among them — skipped out on a City Council meeting during which a vote would have been taken on making the ordinance a referendum on the 2023 municipal ballot. If it passes, the ordinance would impose real estate transfer taxes on properties worth $1 million or more to pay for more city services for people without housing. Would you support such an ordinance?
No, the mayor allocated $200 million for unhoused. The last thing we need to do is give businesses an excuse for not developing in the Black community.
As real estate investors buy up more property around the mid-South Side, residents are increasingly concerned about gentrification and displacement. How would you work, locally and in City Hall, to slow or stop the displacement of middle- and lower-income tenants and homeowners?
I would increase affordable housing to 30% for new development, rental assistance, homeowner/condominium assistance for repairs, fully fund the roof and porch program, property tax reform. Fully support seniors. Financial literacy programs for recipients of grants for rental, homeowner, and condominium assistance.
In November 2021, the Community Benefits Agreement (CBA) Coalition and other local groups announced their demands for a South Shore CBA. Among these demands are protections and subsidies for both homeowners and tenants, as well as the bookmarking of all city-owned vacant lots for affordable housing development. Would you support such an ordinance?
Other, the ordinance needs a few tweaks and imports poverty. I realize it is a negotiating tactic however the demands need to be tweaked. For example, we want to allocate 30% of the housing to low income. I am in favor however not 100% of city owned property to low-income residents.
Development
The University of Chicago has long been a major landowner on the mid-South Side, operating hundreds of off-campus apartments and a rapidly increasing abundance of commercial property. How would your office work with the U. of C.? Do you have any demands for the institution?
I would demand more job fairs and opportunities for community input. While we do not have the resources of the university, I think the university has done an excellent job of being more transparent based upon the history. U of C can have a direct impact on educating small business owners in Grand Crossing, Woodlawn, and South Shore by having a version of the Polsky Center available to them. While they are not working on series A funding however the university can partner to have an entrepreneurial center in South Shore and Grand Crossing. Small business is not just restaurants. There is so much untapped potential of the residents and we need structural help.
Public Safety
How would you improve public safety in the ward?
Public safety is the number one reason there is no investment in South Shore and Grand Crossing according to residents and business owners. We must have patrols and walking patrols and involve the community. The community must collaborate with the police. Phone trees and regular block club meetings or resident meetings so that everyone knows what is going on. I am in favor of violence prevention programs, like the Violence Interrupters and funding after school programs. We must get parents fully on board and provide transportation.
General
What are the most pressing issues for 5th Ward residents?
Public safety: I would address public safety by requesting more of a physical police and private security presence. Police on bicycles or walking, engaging with the community. The community policing approach works. While we cannot stop random crime, we can lower our risk factors. Residents also have a stake in safety by reducing their risk factors and to look out for others by using bystander intervention strategies. Working together as a community improves public safety.
Affordable housing: increase affordable housing to 30% for new development, rental assistance, homeowner/condominium assistance for repairs, support for seniors, fully fund the roof and porch program, property tax reform. Financial literacy programs for recipients of grants for rental, homeowner, and condominium assistance.
What makes you the best fit for City Council service?
I have 25 years of demonstrated leadership experience. I am present, I listen and advocate for the voiceless. Being alderperson combines my skillset as a technology professional and a community activist. Problem solving, teamwork, strategic thinking and project planning are skills that I have perfected in 25 years as a professional problem solver leading and working with diverse stakeholders; in public and private sectors. I can and will work collaboratively with other alders to move the ward and Chicago forward.
For more information on Fisher, visit: fisherfor5thward.com
Wallace E. Goode Jr.
Wallace E. Goode Jr. is the former executive director of the Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce.
Parks
Do you support landmarking Promontory Point?
YES. I sent a letter to Commissioner Escareno supporting landmark status for Promontory Point.
Do you support the preservation of the area tree canopy as outlined in the advisory referendum?
OTHER: OPC, SSNS and widening DuSable Drive require separate discussions.
How would you work with the Chicago Park District to ensure that residents have a say?
Play an active role and represent a community driven voice through Park District Councils.
Do you support the proposed overhaul of the public golf courses in Jackson Park and at the South Shore Cultural Center?
OTHER: There is an alternative design on my website that protects the South Shore Nature Sanctuary.
Administrating
Would your campaign accept contributions from real estate developers and area property management companies?
NO.
Would your office involve constituents in decision-making?
YES: The 5th ward office needs a Community Council committed to more than just decision-making. The council will be an active voice for design, innovation and solutions. It would be inclusive, creative, strategic and accountable to the community.
Will you hold regular constituent meetings?
YES.
Housing
Would you support the Bring Chicago Home ordinance?
YES.
How would you slow or stop the displacement of middle- and lower-income tenants and homeowners?
The 5th ward Community Council will redefine “affordable” housing, rethink “living: wages, revive block clubs, insist on community-driven development and develop strategies that are mutually beneficial to community members, housing advocates and developers.
Would you support a South Shore Community Benefits Agreement ordinance?
NO.
Development
How would your office work with the U. of C.? Do you have any demands for the institution?
I would take a collaborative approach and not demand anything. The 5th ward Community Council in collaboration with UChicago departments committed to civic engagement will take a more active role in not only researching community concerns but also in helping operationalize solutions.
Public Safety
How would you improve public safety in the ward?
Significantly increase "Alternative to the streets" for youth
Redesign education to think beyond the classroom. Think trade school.
Repair relations with the police.
Aggressively pursue gun smugglers.
Lead an assault-on-assault weapon.
General
What are the most pressing issues for 5th Ward residents?
The most pressing issue is the void that the current alderperson’s retirement will create. The next 5th ward Alderperson needs to hit the ground running. We need someone with experience. Secondly, the historic, inexcusable neglect and failure to work collaboratively to resolve issues plaguing the ward: affordable housing, crime, economic development, education, the environment, health care, and our youth.
What makes you the best fit for City Council service?
I "speak" art, business, education, southside, City Hall, and UChicago.
I am a Bridge builder, Negotiator, People person and Player-coach.
I have a comprehensive understanding and holistic view of the alderperson position.
I have a proven track record of being a creative problem solver, building award winning teams, implementing corrective coarse actions and fighting for those less fortunate.
I am committed to education, economic development, access to quality health care, and the environment.
I believe in inclusiveness, family and the 5th Ward.
For more information on Goode, visit: wallacegoode.com
Joshua Gray
Joshua Gray is a South Shore political consultant.
Parks
Do you support landmarking Promontory Point?
Yes.
Do you support the preservation of the area tree canopy as outlined in the advisory referendum?
Yes.
How would you work with the Chicago Park District to ensure that residents have a say?
I would ensure that residents have various opportunities to engage with the planning process from attending in-person and virtual planning meetings to giving feedback in surveys.
Do you support the proposed overhaul of the public golf courses in Jackson Park and at the South Shore Cultural Center?
Other, I will support what the community as a whole wants.
Administrating
Would your campaign accept contributions from real estate developers and area property management companies?
Other, I would only take contributions from developers and property management companies with the understanding that any contribution would be to further my work in advocating for the needs of my community and not secure any deals with these companies.
Would your office involve constituents in decision-making?
Absolutely, constituents would have many opportunities to engage with my office regarding ward issues. I will conduct regular ward meetings, develop advisory councils, hold constituent nights, and use technology to give residents multiple ways to contact and voice their opinions about issues in the ward.
Will you hold regular constituent meetings?
Yes.
Housing
Would you support the Bring Chicago Home ordinance?
No, not in its current form. I believe the $1 million threshold is too low, and should be way higher.
How would you slow or stop the displacement of middle- and lower-income tenants and homeowners?
There are a number of things I think should be implemented to help residents stay in their homes. I would like to have rules in place that extend the amount of time landlords have to give notice when a tenant's lease will not be renewed. I think there should be a cap on how much a landlord can increase rent in a year and a rule limiting how frequently a landlord can increase rent. I would also like to see application and move-in fees eliminated. I would like to see more programs to help homeowners with their property taxes and more time given to pay delinquent bills. I would also like for there to be more programs that help homeowners with the maintenance of their properties.
Would you support a South Shore Community Benefits Agreement ordinance?
Other, well I support the ordinance in general, but I wonder if 100% of vacant lots should be used for affordable housing development. Some of that land could also be used to support economic development.
Development
How would your office work with the U. of C.? Do you have any demands for the institution?
My office would hope to work hand and hand with the University of Chicago to ensure they continue to be partners with the 5th ward and surrounding areas. In the future, I would like the U. of C. to invest more in areas beyond campus, including small businesses in the area. I would also like to partner with them to increase public safety. I look forward to being in frequent communication with the University about their plans and allowing for input from the community.
Public safety
How would you improve public safety in the ward?
Officers need to be on the street, walking and biking to be more a part of the community. I would like to see the CAPS office reimagined as a place that can provide services to the community, especially mental health services. I would also like to see the clearance rates improved for violent crimes. I think more must be done to improve the performance of detectives and draw good detectives to the force.
General
What are the most pressing issues for 5th Ward residents?
The issues that will be my priority to address once I’m in office are the issues of crime, along with community and economic development. My office will work to create meaningful youth engagement that is accessible and varied while championing more support for existing organizations and developing a database of available programs. We will work to develop corporate partnerships to bolster job creation and bring more flagship retail to the ward. My administration will work with the police department to enact meaningful reforms and foster a better relationship among my constituents. We will also work to create partnerships with developers to ensure there is more quality affordable housing throughout the ward.
What makes you the best fit for City Council service?
My distinctive combination of professional experiences in not only politics, but education as well as community organizing, makes me especially qualified for the position of 5th Ward Aldermen. My approach is informed by practical knowledge about what it actually takes to get things done in Chicago, as opposed to ideals. My office will act strategically to bring about creative solutions to problems that have long plagued too many Chicago communities. I have the requisite skills for this role and I am ready to serve.
For more information on Gray, visit: jgray.info
Jocelyn Hare
Jocelyn Hare was a U. of C. Harris School of Public Policy project director.
Parks
Do you support landmarking Promontory Point?
Yes.
Do you support the preservation of the area tree canopy as outlined in the advisory referendum?
Yes.
How would you work with the Chicago Park District to ensure that residents have a say?
*See Ward precinct council. Residents will have a seat at the table in planning processes, and a vote.
Do you support the proposed overhaul of the public golf courses in Jackson Park and at the South Shore Cultural Center?
Other. This is an issue for residents to decide. I will support the voices of 5th Ward residents and local businesses.
Administrating
Would your campaign accept contributions from real estate developers and area property management companies?
No.
Would your office involve constituents in decision-making?
Yes. See ward precinct council modeled after “Doc” Simpson’s. We have committed to 2 reps and an alternate from each council, as well as community orgs. They will vote on ward issues and run open, transparent participatory budgeting for the aldermanic menu of funds.
Will you hold regular constituent meetings?
Yes. Open door policy. We will listen to all.
Housing
Would you support the Bring Chicago Home ordinance?
Other. More research is needed. Our economy, society, and real estate market are a mess at the moment. We need to make decisions based on data and facts, guided by community voices. Community first. Always.
How would you slow or stop the displacement of middle- and lower-income tenants and homeowners?
Please see historicsouthsidecommunitysurvey.com - I fully support the residents’ recommendations to address these issues, as put forth by the South Side Housing Data Initiative.
Would you support a South Shore Community Benefits Agreement ordinance?
See above answer. I believe there needs to be a regional plan for housing that includes all neighborhoods in the 5th. We cannot have a piecemeal strategy by community area. It’s not good enough. We can do better.
Development
How would your office work with the U. of C.? Do you have any demands for the institution?
Cooperatively, as I’ve done for 10 years. I would like to know why I am the only UC staff member that I know of who’s had to take an unpaid leave of absence to run for public office. I’m on my fourth month of leave and I do not have an answer to this question.
Public Safety
How would you improve public safety in the ward?
Fully fund mental health services; housing for all; opportunities for youth; high paying cannabis jobs; decriminalize sex work; shrink the black market by legalizing and taxing currently illicit goods and practices. Activate vacant buildings, universally accessible streets and sidewalks. Senior-specific transportation. Grow our own caretakers and safety folks.
General
What are the most pressing issues for 5th Ward residents?
Being priced out of our neighborhoods.
What makes you the best fit for City Council service?
I’m not a politician. I’m a problem solver.
For more information on Hare, visit: hareforfive.com
Martina “Tina” Hone
Tina Hone was most recently the Chief Engagement Officer for the City of Chicago.
Parks
Do you support landmarking Promontory Point?
YES.
Do you support the preservation of the area tree canopy as outlined in the advisory referendum?
YES.
How would you work with the Chicago Park District to ensure that residents have a say?
Because of my previous work with the City, I have an existing relationship with Park District Superintendent Rosa Escareno and will be in open communication with her. I also would work closely with existing Park Advisory Councils for Jackson Park and South Shore Cultural Center. I would add the Midway Plaisance PAC because there is some overlap. I would also reach out to community stakeholders beyond the PACs, including organizations like the Point Conservancy and the South Shore Community Compact. I would also develop a comprehensive outreach plan to residential stakeholders via block clubs, condominium associations, and other neighborhood groups. I would schedule open town halls and work sessions where interested community members could collaborate on ideas. I would also use social media to keep residents informed and create a dedicated page on my Aldermanic website for information and input. I would have a dedicated staff member assigned to the Parks Project.
Do you support the proposed overhaul of the public golf courses in Jackson Park and at the South Shore Cultural Center?
OTHER. I will not support a proposal that requires any trees to be cut down or damages the nature sanctuary. However, before saying “no” I need to hear the views of residents living closest to the golf courses. I’ve heard from many Hyde Parkers but South Shore residents need a voice too.
Administrating
Would your campaign accept contributions from real estate developers and area property management companies?
OTHER – I would not accept contributions from any organization that is at the heart of a current dispute – like displacement of tenants. Realtors is a bit more nuanced because I support increasing homeownership rates particularly in South Shore. But I want that increase to come from transforming current South Shore tenants into homeowners.
Would your office involve constituents in decision-making?
Residents will absolutely be involved in decision making! This is THEIR ward, not MY ward. First, we need a monthly newsletter to keep residents informed and up to date. Knowing what’s happening is step one. I will create an advisory council with representatives from each precinct, along with key stakeholders from across the ward and other policy/program experts. We can also create issue specific Advisory Councils. These councils can meet on their own and bring back recommendations. I also intend to have monthly open meetings for all residents of the Ward. We will rotate the locations across communities. Childcare will be provided. We will have an open call for Agenda items in advance of each meeting. We will also present any recommendations of the Advisory Councils, I also will adopt Alderwoman Taylor’s practice of open office hours once a week. Finally, our office will respond to inquiries within 48 hours.
Will you hold regular constituent meetings?
YES, see above.
Housing
Would you support the Bring Chicago Home ordinance?
OTHER. I would want to be sure there is no other way to get much needed revenue.
How would you slow or stop the displacement of middle- and lower-income tenants and homeowners?
Two parts of the Ward are most at risk for gentrification. We must enforce the Woodlawn Housing Ordinance and adopt the ideas proposed in the proposed South Shore CBA. I am particularly worried about long term home-owners, including in co-ops and condos, who are struggling to meet mortgage, tax and assessment payments. Emergency funds must be set aside to keep them and importantly, their heirs, in their homes. I also want to stop sham evictions and be sure that tenants have a right to return after being displaced by code violations and/or required repairs. Without this protection, unscrupulous landlords could game the system. Within City Hall, I would want to work with fellow Alderman who are or have faced similar risks. I believe we need a city-wide policy on gentrification so we don’t have to have a neighborhood by neighborhood CBA whenever gentrification occurs.
Would you support a South Shore Community Benefits Agreement ordinance?
YES, but with some caveats about the percentages of set asides and with the addition of supports for small businesses in South Shore, particularly on 71st Street
Development
How would your office work with the U. of C.? Do you have any demands for the institution?
U. of C., along with U. of C. Health System, is an important partner and employer. I want to create a more balanced relationship and I believe the new President Alivisatos and Civic Engagement lead Christian Mitchell are receptive. I want to understand U. of C.’s plan for the property it is holding, especially in Woodlawn. I want a regular cadence of meetings with U. of C., including with my community Advisory Council, so we are up to date and our concerns can be heard. Finally, I want the collective brain power of U. of C. to help us figure out issues related to public safety, education, jobs, wealth gaps, health disparities, life expectancy gaps, etc. I want to partner with the Urban Labs, the School of Social Work, the law, business, and medical schools and the Divinity School to engage the influential African-American faith community. U. of C. split the atom. It can help with this.
Public Safety
How would you improve public safety in the ward?
Unacceptably long police response times in parts of the Ward must be remedied, re-assigning police from other areas if necessary. We need better sidewalk lighting. We need street level lighting under our beautiful trees. Loitering that leads to criminal activity must be addressed, even if we must station a police car there. Examples are the gas stations on 67th and in the cul du sac at the end of 55thB. Blight must be eliminated. We need garbage cans, street vacuums and developers cannot leave buildings vacant indefinitely. EVERY root cause of crime must be addressed including access to better jobs through increased African American access to construction trade unions, re-opened mental health clinics to treat unresolved trauma, programs that truly engage youth. We must also pay attention to the U. of C. Crime Lab recent report calling for a stronger social safety net for young men. There’s a serious gap that could explain crime rates.
General
What are the most pressing issues for 5th Ward residents?
As a microcosm for the city, there are many pressing issues. Public safety is first – not just homicides and shootings but car jackings and armed robberies that 5th Ward residents fear most. Reckless driving is a serious and lethal issue. We need to stop out of control speeding on DuSable LSD and our streets and we need to stop the wanton running of red lights and stop signs. Reckless driving adds to the sense of lawlessness in our community. Fear of displacement/gentrification is a pressing issue. We must settle the golf course question. It is causing widespread real estate speculation and anxiety among South Shore residents. We must truly engage our at-risk youth, particularly African-American boys, and give them pathways to fruitful lives, starting with closing the staggering achievement gap that disproportionately impacts them. We must re-open city mental health clinics so those in distressed know where to go.
What makes you the best fit for City Council service?
I am a lawyer with unmatched public policy and governance experience. No other candidate has this or my decades-long track record of fighting for social justice on all fronts. I’m not a single-issue candidate. I know also know how to navigate bureaucracy to get things done and how this city works – including its budget and relationships with sister agencies. I know what levers to pull and who to call to get things done. There is no learning curve for me. I will be effective on day one. Besides my professional know-how, no other candidate can relate to all parts of this Ward like I can. Being biracial, I know the struggles of the Black community. Being the child of an immigrant, I know those struggles too. Growing up in a low-income home, I understand socio-economic struggles too. I embody the 5th Ward and will represent ALL of it effectively on day one.
For more information on Hone, visit: hone5thward.com
Robert Palmer
Robert Palmer is a special education high school teacher and Chicago Teachers Union member.
Parks
Do you support landmarking Promontory Point?
Yes.
Do you support the preservation of the area tree canopy as outlined in the advisory referendum?
Yes.
How would you work with the Chicago Park District to ensure that residents have a say?
I would have public forums where residents can voice their opinions and be an advocate for my constituents.
Do you support the proposed overhaul of the public golf courses in Jackson Park and at the South Shore Cultural Center?
No.
Administrating
Would your campaign accept contributions from real estate developers and area property management companies?
No.
Would your office involve constituents in decision-making?
Yes, I want more of a round table system where citizens share their input. Citizens feel locked out of the process, and they should be involved in decision making.
Will you hold regular constituent meetings?
Yes! Constituent meetings are a big part of my platform for citizen input and transparency.
Housing
Would you support the Bring Chicago Home ordinance?
Yes.
How would you slow or stop the displacement of middle- and lower-income tenants and homeowners?
You have to have protections, set asides and assistance for homeowners and renters. I will also call for additional funding for tenant assistance programs. The City of Chicago and The University of Chicago should provide vacant lots for building of affordable housing.
Would you support a South Shore Community Benefits Agreement ordinance?
Yes.
Development
How would your office work with the U. of C.? Do you have any demands for the institution?
I propose to work well with them. The University of Chicago, being a major landlord, should provide affordable housing, and some of the vacant lots can be used to build additional affordable housing on.
Public Safety
How would you improve public safety in the ward?
Youngsters in particular, and adults, need mentoring programs, internships and entrepreneur training. Incoming businesses can take a youngster under their wings and teach them about business growth and economic opportunity. Businesses also would have set aside jobs for 5th ward residents.
General
What are the most pressing issues for 5th Ward residents?
Crime, displacement, economic opportunity, and citizens being lock out of participating in ward decisions.
What makes you the best fit for City Council service?
My willingness to serve my community, I can’t be bought, I’m not afraid to go into the most dangerous parts of the ward and talk to citizens, I will be more present in the ward and connecting residents to services. I can bring businesses and economic opportunity to the ward. I am a fighter and a top-notch negotiator; I understand the school system being a current teacher. Being a Managing Real Estate Broker, I understand zoning and TIF’s and how they should be used properly. I am a regular volunteer for events in the neighborhood such as the Hyde Park Jazz Fest for over 10 years, I am a people person and I care about my community. My experience in these and other areas make me the best fit to be 5th ward Alderman.
Dialika “Dee” Perkins
Dialika “Dee” Perkins is a business manager who has worked in corporate tax auditing and a professional boxer.
Parks
Do you support landmarking Promontory Point?
YES.
Do you support the preservation of the area tree canopy as outlined in the advisory referendum?
YES.
How would you work with the Chicago Park District to ensure that residents have a say?
I would work with a community liaison to ensure residents are aware of all plans for the parks in our ward and that the community has an opportunity to respond by making suggestions, approving or disapproving of plans. We currently have a volunteer who oversees our Nature Sanctuary and they could be perfect to fill a paid position in this capacity, as paid by the Park District.
Do you support the proposed overhaul of the public golf courses in Jackson Park and at the South Shore Cultural Center?
Not according to the plans as they are now.
Administrating
Would your campaign accept contributions from real estate developers and area property management companies?
If the contributions were in an effort to ensure I was elected to serve as an advocate for the people, with my office serving as a intermediary between tenant, owner and neighbor concerns.
Would your office involve constituents in decision-making?
Yes. It would look like a ward website that outlines all issues and projects. Constituents will be able to comment and vote and/or hold monthly community meetings to provide input, feedback, support and objections.
Will you hold regular constituent meetings?
Yes.
Housing
Would you support the Bring Chicago Home ordinance?
Yes.
How would you slow or stop the displacement of middle- and lower-income tenants and homeowners?
I would work to limit the amount of outside investment per block, after community based local developers and community members get first right of refusal. I would work to cap rents and rent increases, while providing rental relief. I would also work to cap individual property taxes, which has a direct effect on rent rates.
Would you support a South Shore Community Benefits Agreement ordinance?
Yes, with a slight caveat for the city-owned vacant lots. As 5th Ward Alderman, I have a small portion of South Shore, including 71st street which is our main commercial corridor. Currently there are city-owned vacant lots on 71st Street. I would want special provisions for ensuring our community remains economically viable, while affordable, with the community at the forefront of any decisions.
Development
How would your office work with the U. of C.? Do you have any demands for the institution?
I would work with the University of Chicago in the most professional and amicable way possible to ensure the best interests of the community at large are not compromised.
Public safety
How would you improve public safety in the ward?
I would create a Community Patrol & Response team (CPRt) to deal with everything from littering to loitering; conflict resolution, de-escalation, missing children and pets, and even mental health crisis. Team members will be trained at various levels and be composed of community members. CPRt members will also have CPD protections so that they cannot be harassed, assaulted or threatened in any way.
General
What are the most pressing issues for 5th Ward residents?
Public safety, affordable housing/homelessness and mental health challenges.
What makes you the best fit for City Council service?
I'm the best fit because I have a day one, executable, action plan, in-hand based on the community's most pressing concerns, as told to me while petitioning for 3 months.
I am actually ten toes down in my community. I am keenly aware of our issues across each neighborhood. I am visible, approachable and accessible. In addition, I have work and life experience that allows me to understand and connect with people one deeper, more personal level than most. Most importantly I have the compassion, drive, work ethic and thick skin needed for the job. The job is not about me, but what I can do for my community, and I'm ready, willing and able to do the work on the ground level, while representing their best interests in City Hall.
For more information on Perkins, visit: pickperkins.com
Gabriel Piemonte
Gabriel Piemonte is a community organizer, writer and former Hyde Park Herald editor.
Parks
Do you support landmarking Promontory Point?
Yes.
Do you support the preservation of the area tree canopy as outlined in the advisory referendum?
Yes.
How would you work with the Chicago Park District to ensure that residents have a say?
Your premise – that “working with” the Park District is the way to influence the planning process – is not borne out by experience. Influence in the Park District comes from demanding change and identifying staff who are amenable to hearing from regular citizens. Institutionally, the Park District system doesn’t welcome outside influence. When cooperation with the local alderman is needed, then the alderman has an opportunity to represent the needs of constituents to the PD, but that still is once removed. The Park District needs to be dramatically overhauled to make it a servant of the citizens of Chicago, who should control the park, and not a stumbling block to democratic participation, which is what it is currently.
Do you support the proposed overhaul of the public golf courses in Jackson Park and at the South Shore Cultural Center?
I have opposed the development of the Tiger Woods Golf Course from the very first time we local park advocates heard about it.
Administrating
Would your campaign accept contributions from real estate developers and area property management companies?
Never. And I strongly suspect they wouldn’t offer that money to me.
Would your office involve constituents in decision-making?
I have outlined my approach to inclusivity in decision making in my platform on my website at gabeforfive.com, especially in the “local deliberative democracy” platform plank. I will establish local, elected development councils in three of the four neighborhoods represented in the ward (btw I am skeptical about a part of East Hyde Park as a balkanized, tiny South Kenwood subsection – that seems like a planning department edict) and coordinate in Woodlawn with Ald. Taylor’s development advisory council. I will implement participatory budgeting. I will help to establish a Freedmen’s Bureau in the south end of the ward which will be an independent advocacy group for Black American concerns, which will help amplify the influence of this word-majority group’s voice in decision making. I will optimize information dissemination and input from constituents in order to facilitate people providing their views in their preferred mode of communication.
Will you hold regular constituent meetings?
Yes.
Housing
Would you support the Bring Chicago Home ordinance?
Yes.
How would you slow or stop the displacement of middle- and lower-income tenants and homeowners?
There is no short answer to this question. Visit my website at gabeforfive.com to see my full analysis. Some specific policy steps: Pursue bad landlords with fines, court, and when needed, eminent domain; Establish a housing staff person in ward office to advocate for residents; Pursue a citywide eviction moratorium; intervene through housing staffer in local evictions and base support for development in part on developers having a good track record with tenants; Establish a simple-to-apply-for fund for renters and homeowners in crisis; Provide information and support for application for programs to help renters and homeowners in financial crisis; Pursue funds to mitigate assessments based on onerous laws impacting South Lakefront high-rises.
Would you support a South Shore Community Benefits Agreement ordinance?
Yes.
Development
How would your office work with the U. of C.? Do you have any demands for the institution?
End the special access the U of C has with the planning department so they have to negotiate with the alderman to expedite projects; support a Graduate Student Union; create a University planning body including U of C officials, non-affiliated residents, students, and others to provide local access to the deliberative process of the University as it makes plans for the campus and the community; develop an citizen oversight board for the UCPD. I am in favor of working in a positive fashion with the U of C, but I think signaling a desire to compromise before one has even been elected is an unwise tactical choice.
Public safety
How would you improve public safety in the ward?
Smart police budget, not a bigger and bigger one, including performance-based budget allocation (money for RESULTS in crime reduction using modern methods). Treatment not trauma - use the right professionals for the situation to avoid escalation.
Economic programs to provide employment and stabilize household incomes and expenses.
Stabilize the local housing market to reduce housing insecurity, which is proven to reduce violent crime. Dramatically increase funds to support violence interrupters, both direct and indirect violence reduction, community-based programs.
General
What are the most pressing issues for 5th Ward residents?
Housing insecurity, public safety, and overall quality of life. The next alderperson needs to make information much more readily available and feedback has to be routinized (so we use technology to allow everything from simple feedback such as Y and N questions for basic issues to appointments for matters requiring full meetings). The civitas should be in perpetual conversation, and the alderperson’s office should be present and available at all times for that discourse.
What makes you the best fit for City Council service?
I have spent 24 years living in and engaged in independent public service in our ward. The things I have accomplished have been through coalition with regular citizens. Through that approach, I helped create a credit union with $4 million in assets which serves everyone; brought a $3 million restoration project to Woodlawn and raised more that $1 million towards that project with a partner and secured a commitment that the site would be comprised entirely of Black contractors hiring Black crews; and lead a citywide coalition of white people working as organized allies in support of the efforts of Black, Brown, and Indigenous people’s efforts to face our past and take action to correct Chicago’s built, monumental history. I have worked in the Fifth Ward the whole time I have lived here – including for eight years as editor of the Hyde Park Herald – to make our communities as welcoming and nourishing for everyone, all our neighbors, as possible.
For more information on Piemonte, visit: gabrielpiemonteforfifthwardalderman.com
Renita Ward
Renita Ward is a health care attorney at Northwestern Medicine and associate minister.
Parks
Do you support landmarking Promontory Point?
Yes.
Do you support the preservation of the area tree canopy as outlined in the advisory referendum?
Other.
How would you work with the Chicago Park District to ensure that residents have a say?
I will work to ensure 5th Ward residents are taking full advantage of Park District advisory council roles. I will also support a smooth flow of communication between the Park District and other environmental and advocacy groups so residents know they have a place in the conversation and their voices are definitely heard on planning issues that matter most to them.
Do you support the proposed overhaul of the public golf courses in Jackson Park and at the South Shore Cultural Center?
Other. I support working with the citizens that got the chance to vote on a recent ballot referendum related to the topic (80% of residents in some precincts wanted to preserve trees the current golf course plans would remove) and organizations like Save Jackson Park. I will also work on hearing from other voters who did not get to weigh in on the ballot measure, and developers to foster a plan that could maintain air quality and mature trees while fostering the economic growth the championship level course would promise.
Administrating
Would your campaign accept contributions from real estate developers and area property management companies?
Other. I would accept similar contributions as long as such entities work in the best interests of the Ward and its residents.
Would your office involve constituents in decision-making?
Yes. I would employ several methods to involve constituents in decision-making – some form of participatory budgeting, resident advisory councils, engagement with advocacy and community organizations, and maintaining regular meetings.
Will you hold regular constituent meetings?
Yes.
Housing
Would you support the Bring Chicago Home ordinance?
Yes.
How would you slow or stop the displacement of middle- and lower-income tenants and homeowners?
I am supportive of measures like those presented in the South Shore Ordinance. I pledge to make affordable housing one of my highest priorities.
Would you support a South Shore Community Benefits Agreement ordinance?
Other. I support the premise of the ordinance and many of its demands as is.
Development
How would your office work with the U. of C.? Do you have any demands for the institution?
I will work to continue to build open and regular touchpoints to ensure the most productive measures are enacted for the Ward. My demands of U. of C. would be informed by the voices of the residents, and our ability to work effectively together. At present, I am looking forward to building a collaborative, cooperative, and mutually beneficial relationship for the institution and the ward.
Public safety
How would you improve public safety in the ward?
Public safety is a primary duty of our government. If we fail in this regard, we have failed to effectively govern. Violent crime is a public health crisis and must be treated as such. With continued acknowledgement and cooperation at all levels of government, we can coordinate and act to significantly reduce this incredibly destructive trend.
As you may know, Chicago CRED, CREATE REAL ECONOMIC DESTINY, is an anti-gun violence organization. CRED takes a multifaceted approach to reducing gun violence, that has proven to work in other cities. READI also offers job and educational training. The City and Ward would do well to look to these types of interventions.
I think working collaboratively across public and private sectors will help us scale the best ideas and ultimately work together to reduce crime and make the city safer and more attractive to potential residents and businesses.
General
What are the most pressing issues for 5th Ward residents?
Safety – I will coordinate and collaborate with the Chicago Police Department, the University of Chicago police, local security patrols, church organizations, block clubs, community activists, community organizations and the residents of the 5th Ward to actualize a Safety Plan.
What makes you the best fit for City Council service?
My passion for public service springs from a genuine concern about people, and desire to work together to move our Ward forward together. I am a committed citizen ready to work together to make the positive change as the next 5th Ward Alderperson. As an attorney I have the skills to understand how our community operates. As a member of the clergy, I bring a compassionate way of looking at various challenges. My compassion also springs from being a young mother, in college with the responsibility of another human being.
My masters of divinity equips me to work with all people regardless of race, creed, color, religious belief, ethnic origin, or sexual orientation or identification. As an attorney, I have the skills to lead the 5th Ward forward to excellence.
I am running to bring the responsive and results-oriented local leadership the community is asking for and deserves.
For more information on Ward, visit: electrenitaward.com
Desmon Yancy
Desmon Yancy is the senior director of organizing and advocacy for the Inner-City Muslim Action Network.
Parks
Do you support landmarking Promontory Point?
YES, Support making it a city landmark.
Do you support the preservation of the area tree canopy as outlined in the advisory referendum?
YES.
How would you work with the Chicago Park District to ensure that residents have a say?
I would work with the Park District to ensure that the PAC’s have more say in what city parks look like. Ideally I would like them to operate with the same powers as CPS Local School Council’s.
Do you support the proposed overhaul of the public golf courses in Jackson Park and at the South Shore Cultural Center?
No.
Administrating
Would your campaign accept contributions from real estate developers and area property management companies?
No.
Would your office involve constituents in decision-making?
Yes. First of all, we believe in participatory budgeting in regards to ward menu money. Our community outreach would be expansive and transparent. We would move past the same people coming to the table to represent the community. We would have various committees on all things important to the ward.
Will you hold regular constituent meetings?
Yes.
Housing
Would you support the Bring Chicago Home ordinance?
Yes.
How would you slow or stop the displacement of middle- and lower-income tenants and homeowners?
Similar to Ald. Jeanette Taylor Woodlawn Housing Preservation Ordinance, I would make sure we have something similar for every neighborhood across the city.
Would you support a South Shore Community Benefits Agreement ordinance?
Yes.
Development
How would your office work with the U. of C.? Do you have any demands for the institution?
I would work with UChicago to make sure that they are good neighbors to the community. I would ensure that development is community centered and that the process is transparent.
Public safety
How would you improve public safety in the ward?
I would work with my various commanders and CAPS sergeants to improve the relationship between the community and those tasked with serving it. I would make sure that those elected to the district council of both the 2nd and 3rd district would have a seat at the table when it comes to public safety issues. And I would work with various community lead groups to make sure that Treatment Not Trauma is at the forefront of policies put forth from my office.
General
What are the most pressing issues for 5th Ward residents?
Public Safety, Displacement, Economic Development.
What makes you the best fit for City Council service?
I’m the best fit for City Council service, because of my track record fighting for the issues that concern voters the most. My 20 year track record of success as a community organizer and policy advocate, and my relationships within the community and my relationships with current aldermen will ensure that 5th ward voters can count on me to deliver for the ward.
For more information on Yancy, visit: yancyforthe5th.com
