At its meeting Friday morning, the Chicago Plan Commission (CPC) deferred action until next month on the Woodlawn Plan Consolidation Report, which reviews 11 past plans for the neighborhood and indicates the city's strategy going forward.
Nolan Zaroff of the Department of Planning and Development (DPD) said in his presentation to the commission Friday morning that an extension would allow city planners to gather more community feedback on the report.
The report was put together by the DPD and the Department of Housing (DOH). Its most significant suggestion, Zaroff said, is the proposed creation of a zoning overlay district that would provide development guidelines and restrictions for Woodlawn. It could include a form-based code, which, unlike traditional zoning codes, places more emphasis on shape and scale than use.
During his tenure as Detroit Planning Director, Maurice Cox, Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s recently appointed DPD Commissioner, oversaw the implementation of a form-based code in that city’s Brush Park neighborhood.
The draft report notes that the city is key to any new development that takes place in Woodlawn, since it owns 27% of the vacant land. The Cook County Land Bank Authority also owns 88 vacant parcels, out of a little over 1,200 total. Much of the land is located within a quarter-mile of public transit — the report suggests that “these lots may provide an opportunity for increased density and mixed-use development that could support neighborhood-serving commerce.”
Past plans have also called for the redevelopment of vacant land along 63rd Street in order to turn it into a commercial corridor with local business as well as the addition of more open space, better streetscapes and community gardens.
While questioning Zaroff, a few commissioners suggested that the DPD and DOH should do more to emphasize home ownership.
“Home ownership is available in a lot of forms, from co-ops to housing cooperatives to flats,” said Commissioner Deborah Moore. “I think the variety of home ownership that could be available in a community like Woodlawn is vast and we should look at those.”
Marisa Novara, Mayor Lightfoot’s DOH Commissioner, said her department has been engaging with residents on the issues of affordability and home ownership.
“The Department of Housing (has been) working with a Woodlawn housing working group where we spend a lot of time on the particulars of affordable rental housing and a real emphasis on expanding home ownership opportunities,” she said. “It was not one of the completed plans that the Department of Planning was able to incorporate into this. But I do just want to note that it is not unexamined in the city’s work.”
Separately, the CPC unanimously approved a minor amendment to incorporate a vacant property at 5616 S. Maryland Ave. into the University of Chicago’s Planned Development, which guides how the university must use its land. The property is one of several “holes” — small tracts of land not part of the plan — around the school’s Medical Center.
The land north of the parcel, which currently holds a two-story, red-brick building, is a vacant lot that extends up to 56th Street. Paul Shadle, a partner at DLA Piper, the law firm that represents the U. of C. in real estate matters, noted in response to a question from Commissioner Sarah Lyons that the area would “likely” become an academic building.
Public comment on the draft report can be directed to DPD@cityofchicago.org. Officials from the DPD and the Housing Department will present on the Woodlawn Consolidation Report at the Woodlawn Community Summit on March 7.
