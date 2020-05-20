Piccolo Mondo, 1642 E. 56th St., will open its bakery to the public this weekend while maintaining social distancing guidelines.
“We decided to open up the bakery for the weekend and kind of see how things go,” said general manager Oriel Zas. “We’re trying to do everything we can to reopen without exposing people, without putting them too much at risk. It’s a very delicate balance.”
The restaurant, which has been in the neighborhood for 35 years, has kept its restaurant open for delivery in the evenings. Zas said that through a combination of funding from different sources — the federal government, a grant from the University of Chicago, and $21,000 raised through GoFundMe — the restaurant was able to bring its staff back on payroll after initially furloughing everyone.
Only two people at a time will be allowed into the bakery. In accordance with state law, all customers are required to wear a mask. Special orders must be placed 48 hours in advance by emailing ozaspiccolo@gmail.com.
