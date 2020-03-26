State Sen. Robert Peters (D-13th) has transitioned part of his campaign website into a resource page for people in need of help during the coronavirus outbreak. The page, petersforsenate.com/covid19-resources, contains information about housing, mutual aid, food pantries and economic assistance.
Peters also is asking residents to make calls to seniors in order to check on them. People can sign up to make phone calls at actionnetwork.org/forms/i-want-to-help-with-senior-phonebanking.
“We want to use the tools we have to both get resources out to people and to drive up volunteer efforts. A lot of people are struggling in isolation during this crisis. We can practice social distancing and still practice community,” Peters told the Herald.
Both the coronavirus resources and senior check-in initiative can be accessed through petersforsenate.com.
