In a race too close to call, State Sen. Robert Peters (D-13th) was leading attorney Ken Thomas 52 to 48 percent with most precincts reporting Wednesday morning.
Thomas said Tuesday night that he would wait for mail-in ballots to be counted — according to Chicago Board of Elections spokesman Jim Allen, there are 171,000 early votes that have not yet been included in vote totals.
"There are potentially hundreds of thousands of ballots in the city, mail-in and early vote, that haven’t been counted yet, and which could represent 50% of votes in the race in theory," said Thomas. "We’ll continue to view the count as it comes in."
With little to distinguish the two candidates policy-wise, Peters spent much of his time on the campaign trail touting his productivity as a freshman senator, and attempting to shake off allegations of corruption and cronyism from Thomas. Peters, the incumbent, was appointed to his seat last year by the 13th Democratic Legislative District Committee, in a process many residents protested as undemocratic.
No other primary race in Hyde Park was particularly close. State Reps. Curtis Tarver II (D-25th) and Kambium Buckner (D-26th) were unopposed on the ballot. Buckner was set to face a write-in candidate, Marc Loveless — Loveless died Sunday, March 8.
U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush (D-1st) won his primary, and almost certainly a 15th term in Congress, defeating Robert Emmons Jr., Sarah Gad and Ameena Nuur Matthews. With 65 percent of precincts reporting, Rush had run up 80 percent of the vote. His closest challenger, Emmons, had 8 percent.
In the Second Congressional District, Rep. Robin Kelly (D), whose constituency includes a small sliver of Hyde Park, won her primary, beating former postal worker Marcus Lewis. Kelly was up 80 to 20 percent with three-quarters of precincts in.
With nearly half of the vote reporting in the 20th Ward Democratic Committeeperson’s race, State Sen. Mattie Hunter (D-3rd) was ahead of Chicago police officer and nonprofit worker Jennifer Maddox 56 to 44 percent, or a little over 200 votes. Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle and Ald. Leslie Hairston (5th) ran unopposed in their races for committeewoman in the 4th and 5th ward, respectively.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.