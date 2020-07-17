Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas reminded residents this week that her office would defer late fees through Oct. 1 for the latest round of property tax payments.
Property owners normally would be required to pay their taxes, the second installment of the year, by Aug. 3. Now, they won’t be charged a 1.5% late fee on any balance due until the end of the deferment period, after the Cook County Board of Commissioners approved an ordinance to that effect in late May.
Pappas also encouraged property owners to apply for refunds, get a copy of their tax bill, and use her office’s other services online, at cookcountytreasurer.com.
