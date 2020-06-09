Movements for police reform and abolition have taken on new momentum during the recent nationwide protests and riots. In Hyde Park, that includes the various campaigns to defund, dismantle, or create more accountability measures for the University of Chicago Police Department (UCPD).
A group of students at the U. of C. organizing under the name #CareNotCops released demands June 7 that include a call for the UCPD to be disbanded by 2022. Last week, state legislators Robert Peters and Curtis J. Tarver II said they would hold a community meeting about whether UCPD should be subject to public records requests, an initiative that stalled several years back.
A couple of organizations also scheduled a protest for Sunday afternoon in honor of George Floyd, the man killed by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, and against UCPD.
According to a digital poster for the event, the two main organizations taking part were Reparations at UChicago (RAUC), which has been pressuring the university to reckon with its historical ties to slavery, and GoodKids MadCity (GKMC), a student-led anti-violence group founded in 2018.
But a little less than two hours before the march was scheduled to begin, Kofi Ademola, an activist who has worked with GKMC in the past, tweeted, “After learning more about this action and its disorganization, I will not be attending.”
A flurry of disavowals followed. GKMC released a statement — alongside other groups like UChicago Graduate Students United and Tenants United Hyde Park/Woodlawn — that said the group “would like to formally withdraw from the action due to the lack of trustworthy information around this action and the lack of trust-building organizing work done with GKMC in advance of this action.”
RAUC announced that the event was “effectively canceled as all those involved in organizing agreed that it was better to regroup and re-strengthen our relationships with one another.” (Neither RAUC nor GKMC responded to a request for comment.)
“We will always stand with Black Chicago & continue organizing and keep fighting for reparations from UChicago using a diversity of tactics,” the group wrote in a separate tweet. “In that spirit, if you know of any relationships that need repair or if we can help answer any questions about this event please let us know.”
An hour later, however, dozens of people unaffiliated with any organization still found themselves standing in the shadow of the university’s unfinished new dorm near 61st Street and Woodlawn Avenue, looking for a protest to attend. After learning the march was officially canceled, a few of those who showed up left again, but many gathered in a loose circle to decide what to do next.
While deliberations were underway, a police officer walked up to the group. It was Cmdr. Joshua Wallace, who took over as head of the 2nd District of the Chicago Police Dept. in mid-February. He asked the protesters to tell the police which route they were planning to take.
“We’re trying to get people everywhere they want to go safely, and other people are getting impatient and want to ride around and drive through. I don’t want any of that to happen,” said Wallace. The protesters agreed to let him know when they figured out where they would march.
The commander’s approach — to suggest to the protesters that they cooperate in advance with the entity they are marching against— is one instance of a gradual shift in strategy among police forces nationwide as they deal with continuing unrest. Under “negotiated management,” police and protesters figure out what the protest will look like ahead of time, even to the point of allowing some illegal activity.
But in recent years, including during this most recent round of protests, police have sometimes tended to escalate matters, in many instances forcefully beating and detaining marchers. That may have changed this past weekend: in New York City, for instance, some protesters negotiated with police to allow a march to extend past curfew without any arrests.
More leftist participants have criticized this approach, seeing it as a concession on the part of protesters. An analysis of the Occupy Wall Street movement argued that the Philadelphia Police Department’s strategy of negotiated management with protesters in their city “created an environment that stifled dissent, slowed movement growth, and deflected attention away from economic inequalities.”
At the protest, Wallace also attempted to engage participants in dialogue, asking them what they thought should happen to police funding. “Here’s my thing — do we want to partially defund, or do we want to defund completely? And I’m just curious,” he said.
One protester, Patrick Forrest, responded that he wanted to see more accountability. “We have to be able to say that when a police officer does something wrong and kills someone in the middle of the street that they are punished, just like I would be punished if I killed someone in the middle of the street,” he said. Forrest also said he would like to see an end to qualified immunity, which prevents police officers from being sued unless they violate “clearly established” rights.
“I’m only asking because I want to be educated too,” Wallace responded. “I want to know how people feel about all this too.”
Wallace himself is no stranger to charges of police misconduct: as the Herald reported when he assumed his current position, 45 allegations of misconduct have been filed against him since he began serving as a police officer in 1999, though none has been sustained. He was also a party to a $285,000 misconduct settlement approved by City Council in 2017.
The march itself ended up following a brief, nearly rectangular route: up to 55th Street along Ellis, then down University Avenue to a secluded spot along the Midway Plaisance. About 50 people participated, chanting and holding signs that said “Abolish Police” and “Defund CPD.”
Police tagged along behind and in front, blocking off side streets to traffic. The only quick adjustment came in front of U. of C. President Robert J. Zimmer’s on-campus house, which a handful of officers lined up to protect.
In a secluded spot on the Midway, protesters formed a circle. There, they knelt and stayed silent for eight minutes and 46 seconds, the length of time Floyd was pinned under former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin’s knee, according to the complaint against him.
Afterward, the protesters quietly dispersed.
