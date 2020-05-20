Oral arguments will take place Thursday morning in the lawsuit filed to prevent the construction of the Obama Presidential Center (OPC) in Jackson Park.
Last June, the district court dismissed the suit against the city — filed in 2018 by Protect Our Parks (POP) — on the grounds that the construction of the OPC did not violate the public trust doctrine. Since then, Richard Epstein, a well-known professor at the University of Chicago Law School, has become the POP attorney to lead its appeal on a pro bono basis. The city will be represented by Deputy Corporation Counsel Benna Ruth Solomon.
The arguments are scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m., and can be streamed live through the YouTube channel of the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals.
