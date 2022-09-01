Three weeks after Ald. Sophia King (4th) announced her mayoral run, only one candidate has stepped up to run for the ward’s soon to be vacant City Council seat.
Attorney Ebony Lucas began collecting petition signatures on Tuesday, August 30.
Last Friday, August 26, Ald. Leslie Hairston (5th) announced that she would retire at the end of this term—her sixth. The seat is now vacant for the first time in 24 years and already has two contenders: journalist and community organizer Gabriel Piemonte, and former Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce head Wallace Goode. Last week, Hairston told the Herald that she’s unsure about whether or not to endorse a successor, though she’s currently talking to announced and potential candidates.
Nearby, Ald. Pat Dowell (3rd) has committed to running for a fifth term, and Ald. Jeanette Taylor (20th) has yet to announce a decision. So far, both seats remain without a challenger.
Municipal elections will take place in February 2023, with runoff elections the following April.
King—a two-term alderwoman first elected in 2016—and Hairston join the City Council exodus that includes 10 other alderpersons who either are resigning, retiring or running for office.
The other two sitting alderpersons running for mayor against incumbent Lori Lightfoot are Ray Lopez (15th) and Roderick Sawyer (6th). Other challengers include State Rep. Kam Buckner (D-26), former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas, millionaire businessman Willie Wilson, activist Ja’Mal Green, Chicago police officer Frederick Collins and actor Bradley Laborman.
