In late-July, an online petition began circulating among Hyde Parkers titled “Protect our neighborhood! Keep 57th St. a one-way between Lake Park and Stony Island.” Within days it generated hundreds of signatures, many from residents who have long advocated for the stretch to remain one-way.
The petition was started by Ann Carbonetto, president of the Hyde Park Townhouse Corporation, a cluster of homes on Harper Avenue north of 57th Street. “I knew at that point that this was going to affect more than just my association,” she said.
Carbonetto was first tipped off about the proposal to convert the strip of 57th into a two-way street in mid-July by Kimberly Webb, Ald. Hairston’s Chief of Staff. She then reached out to the Chicago Department of Transportation (CDOT) to confirm the news, from whom she was told the issue “comes up annually” and to speak with Hairston.
Webb followed up the next day, and told Carbonetto that — unlike in previous attempts driven by the business community — the proposal is being spearheaded by the University of Chicago.
After hearing that, Carbonetto said, “my heart kind of sank.”
Wanting to get the word out, she created the change.org petition on July 20. Within days, Carbonetto said she began hearing from neighbors, and within two weeks the petition had garnered more than 600 signatures.
A key concern raised in the petition is the potential for an increase in traffic accidents due to greater traffic flow.
In collision reports from the Chicago Data Portal for the Lake Park Ave. intersections of 51st, 53rd and 55th streets, there was an average of about eight collisions a year during the period of 2015-2021. The intersection of 57th and Stony Island—there were no reported incidents at 57th and Lake Park— saw a yearly average of about two collisions during the same period.
Another concern was the number of young students crossing 57th, Lake Park and Stony Island. Bret Harte, UChicago Lab’s Early Childhood center, Ray Elementary, Little Inspirations East and Bright Horizons are all located within a few blocks of the one-way stretch. U. of C. students also frequently cross there, and the 57th St. Metra station directly above the intersection generates pedestrian traffic.
(Bret Harte is located on the two-way intersection of 56th Street and Stony Island, which has a yearly average of 1.5 collisions per the 2015-2021 period.)
In speaking with the Herald, Hairston was clear that the proposal is not alderman-driven, nor has it reached an aldermanic decision-level. She said they must do due diligence, and that “there are a lot of issues that come up frequently, every few years… so the thing is to take a temperature on whether people are interested in it.” Previously, Hairston added, the community has said no.
The proposal comes on the heels of a roadwork overhaul in Jackson park, known as the Jackson Park Improvements Project. The improvements project was launched in part to accommodate for an anticipated traffic uptick the incoming Obama Presidential Center will bring to Jackson Park.
In the ongoing street reconstruction, slated to end sometime in 2025, CDOT has reduced the stretch of DuSable Lake Shore Drive from 57th to Hayes Drive to a single lane, fully closed Hayes west of DuSable, and placed parking restrictions and intermittent lane closures in effect from 59th Street to Marquette Drive, in addition to other re-routing.
Gerald McSwiggan, Associate Director for Public Affairs for the University of Chicago, wrote to the Herald: “with the coming changes to Jackson Park, and increased traffic expected in the area, now is a good opportunity to discuss ways of improving traffic conditions for the future.” McSwiggan added that the two-way would “improve access from the east to the University campus, local businesses and cultural institutions,” located west of Lake Park.
The issue of whether to turn the patch of 57th into a two-way street is cyclical, and has come up at various points in the last 20 years. In 2008, two public meetings were held, one with neighboring residents and the other with business owners, at William H. Ray Elementary School, 5631 S Kimbark Ave, to gauge public interest. According to DNAinfo, CDOT even studied its feasibility; but the plan died when groups couldn’t reach a consensus. Then, in 2015, the South East Chicago Commission (SECC) proposed the idea again in a survey.
The street was changed to a one-way intersection in 1961, as part of other urban renewal efforts of the period, which transformed many neighborhood streets. Even then, the issue was controversial, as reflected in the Herald. In a 1960 article, the Herald wrote: “The present and impending changes in the traffic pattern…are so sweeping and have aroused such great apprehension as well as antagonism that thorough re-evaluation is necessary.”
In 2006, Erin Meyer, a staff writer for the Herald wrote: “In recent months an ad hoc group facilitated by the University of Chicago has been discussing the possibility of opening the portion of the streets that flows between the Museum of Science and Industry and the neighborhood’s 57th Street retail community.” While reading through some of these articles, Carbonetto commented, “You could just change the date on there and resubmit, because it’s the exact same situation.”
The petition details the reasons for this stretch of 57th’s closure to westbound traffic more than 60 years ago: the blind spot created by the viaduct pillar at the north corner of 57th and Lake Park, drivers treating 57th as a speedway while going west from Stony Island, and simply to limit east/west thoroughfares to make the area safer and more livable.
Barbara Flynn Currie has lived on the south end of Harper Avenue since the 1960s. While the street was still two-way, she said, “my back door was on 57th Street, and the noise was terrific, and the speeds were terrific.”
In the past, Currie said, “it’s been mostly the merchants who wanted to (make the change)... But when the university says ‘we want to make that change,’ that does make me a bit anxious.” Carbonetto agreed that, previously, it’s not necessarily been about traffic congestion relief, but rather to get more business on 57th.
According to McSwiggan, the Office of Civic Engagement will begin reaching out to local residents and businesses in the coming weeks to “convene a series of small group sessions and gather community input.” He said the goal is to schedule these convenings for mid-to-late August and September, and that the U. of C. will present the results from a recently conducted traffic study of the intersection.
Carbonetto said that something interesting to her was that “there’s a real desire for more pedestrian and maybe bicyclist streets.” The end of the petition reads: “We’re interested in supporting less car-centric plans for Hyde Park and 57th Street, such as protected bike lanes and pedestrian-only streets with restaurants and cafes with space for outside dining.”
On Thursday, August 4, Wendy Walker Williams at the U. of C.’s Office of Civic Engagement contacted Carbonetto and asked that she gather 14 neighbors for a zoom meeting mid-August to further discuss the issue.
