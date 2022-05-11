On any given Sunday in the summer of 1992, Lower Links, a subterranean club just south of Wrigley Field, was packed wall-to-wall with hundreds of people. DJs, B-Boys, graffiti artists and hip-hop fans from every corner of the city and suburbs spilled out into the streets, and hip-hop emanated from the basement. It was the city’s first weekly hip-hop open mic, providing a temporary home to a burgeoning underground scene.
Called the “$3 Sunday Hip-Hop Show,” the open mic was founded and run by Duo “Shame Love Tempo” Wicks, a South Sider, University of Chicago Laboratory Schools graduate and legendary MC.
A forthcoming documentary produced by Wicks and Dave Steck, another Lab School alum, plans to delve into this relatively unexplored era of Chicago music history. The pair just completed a successful campaign on Kickstarter, raising more than $15,000 over the last month.
“Chicago has always been known for house, and it was very prevalent in the early 90s, but nobody was really doing hip-hop, except for a few young kids,” Wicks said. With few spaces for hip-hop in the city, Wicks decided to create his own.
“Before I did my own thing, I had nowhere to go,” said Wicks. “There were parties before my party, but I feel my party, Lower Links, was instrumental in bringing kids together from all over the city.”
Wicks, who grew up in Hyde Park and attended Columbia College Chicago, said the idea to host a hip-hop open mic first came to him while working at the Riviera Theatre, a North Side music venue, in the late 1980s. He began hosting parties at the Lizard Lounge in Wicker Park, a popular dance club that, according to the Chicago Reader, gave Wicks the title “godfather of the Wicker Park hip-hop scene.”
With a few friends and DJs, Wicks moved the parties to Lower Links in 1992, a “little, dark room.” As the host, Wicks was determined to curate a positive, constructive space. “I always tried to be respectful to everyone who got up there, because at least they tried,” said Wicks. “It was like, ‘Hey we’re all a community, and this is some guy’s first chance, show him some love.’
“If you want to grab a mic and rap over some music, or rap a capella, or read poetry, you’re invited to what I do.”
News of the open mic spread via word of mouth. At its peak, the club had nearly 600 attendees in a night. “We were just living life, wanting to do rap, doing hip-hop,” said Wicks.
The club was ultimately a victim of its own success. Just seven months after the open mics began, disgruntled neighbors and nearby Wrigleyville businesses called the police. “When I say cops I don’t mean two cops. They were like storm troopers,” Wicks recalled. More than 600 were chased out of the venue, the club owner was hauled down to the police station and the “$3 Sunday Hip-Hop Show” was effectively killed.
Though the open mic ended, the impact on Chicago’s hip-hop scene remained. Many regular performers went on to launch their own record labels and have successful careers in music, DJing, street art and acting.
“I’m not saying they wouldn’t have done it without Lower Links, but it’s nice to know we all had Lower Links in common,” said Wicks.
Now, 30 years later, they’re reuniting for the documentary co-produced by Wicks and Steck.
The documentary began to come together when Steck, who’s based in New York City, reconnected with Wicks through Facebook, pitching him on the idea of a film exploring the MC’s life. Steck heads his own production company, and his recent projects include a documentary about people with Parkinson’s who play ping pong in an attempt to counteract the disease’s symptoms.
The film, “Catalyst: Duro Wicks & Chicago Hip Hop,” is a feature-length documentary three years in the making. Per the film’s description, “(Catalyst) examines what made hip-hop blow up in Chicago so much later than in other cities, how a tiny 100 watt college station (WHPK) became Chicago’s hip-hop radio powerhouse, why it was so difficult for a young Black entrepreneur to get a party started.”
The documentary, still in production, consists of interviews with artists and clubgoers, friends of Wicks, as well as archival footage of the open mic from the Media Burn Archive. The decades-old footage, primarily cassette tape and VHS, was also restored by the Archive. For Wicks, watching the few existing documentations of Sunday nights at Lower Links was a powerful experience.
“It brought tears to my eyes… A couple people have passed away, passed on, and to see them young again was beautiful,” said Wicks. “As we get older we lose brothers, and a couple of them are going to be immortalized in our film.”
Wicks continued MCing and working in the music scene for more than a decade after Lower Links ended, but things slowed 14 years ago, when his kidneys started shutting down.
“I’ve been on dialysis for 13 years, which is an accomplishment in itself,” said Wicks, adding that the ability to produce the documentary from home on his own schedule has been a blessing. “My first priority is my health.”
Despite delays due to the pandemic, Wicks and Steck hope to wrap production by this summer and premiere the film in January. They had previously been covering all expenses, from airfare to equipment rental, out of pocket.
The duo wants to use proceeds from the film’s premiere towards Wicks’ medical expenses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.