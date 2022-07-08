Monday morning, following Hyde Park’s annual 4th on 53rd parade, Mayor Lori Lightfoot joined members of the Promontory Point Conservancy and Alderman Leslie Hairston (5th) for a tour of the Point.
The walk comes after Lightfoot’s comment’s in a recent Herald interview regarding preservation of the park’s limestone step revetment. In the June 9 interview, Lightfoot said, “We're at a point of reckoning, because the Point's being washed away, and we've got to come up with a resolution that I think works for the community, works for preservationists, but also works for the environment and the Army Corps of Engineers… Of course I love the way (the limestone) looks now, but I don't know if that's a realistic way to preserve the Point without it literally washing away."
As a response, the Conservancy —who have long advocated against proposals to replace the limestone with concrete— wrote in a letter to Herald on June 20, addressed to Lightfoot: “We would be pleased and honored to walk the Point with you sometime soon so you can see the condition of the revetment for yourself.”
And so they did. According to the Conservancy, they walked the Point’s shore for an hour. Martina Hone, the mayor’s Chief Engagement Officer, tweeted later that day of the visit: “Mayor recently shared how much she loved Promontory Point. So she went for a visit today w/ Alderman Leslie Hairston and several “Save the Point” coalition members. Such a beautiful place!”
