“As of August 1, the celebration of public Masses is suspended,” reads a small sign placed in the chapel of Shrine of Christ the King.
Masses and other sacraments at Shrine of Christ the King, 6401 S. Woodlawn Ave., were suddenly suspended by the Archdiocese of Chicago last Monday, to the shock of parishioners and Woodlawn community organizers.
Unique to the area, the church (overseen by the Institute of Christ the King Sovereign Priest) had celebrated the Tridentine Mass, also known as the Traditional Latin Mass, since 2004.
The move to suspend the Woodlawn Mass comes on the heels of a recent papal decree aimed at limiting Traditional Latin Mass worldwide. As of press time, the only remaining church celebrating the Traditional Latin Mass in Chicago is St. John Cantius in the West Town neighborhood.
This announcement has implications not only for those who wish to partake in the Latin Mass, but also for Woodlawn area Catholics who now will have to go elsewhere for religious celebrations. The news also raises concern for the ongoing restoration of the Shrine of Christ the King church (founded in 1928, formerly St. Gelasius and St. Clara), a Chicago Landmark, which was extensively damaged by fires in 1976 and 2015.
A decades-long divide
Catholics who attend Traditional Latin Mass like the one in Woodlawn are a small minority. By some estimates, there are fewer than 150,000 who regularly attend, making up less than 1% of practicing American Catholics.
The Traditional Latin Mass (also referred to as the Extraordinary Form of the Roman Rite Mass) has its roots deep in the history of Catholicism. It appeared in the Roman Missal (the Catholic Church's document that guides the celebration of Mass) from 1570 to 1962. Latin Masses have been restricted since the late 1960s in response to the liturgical reformation known as Vatican II. This reformation has been outright rejected by some Catholic splinter groups and traditionalists, and has been a source of great division in the church for the last 60 years.
(Notably in 2012, per Reuters, the Vatican told the Society of Saint Pius X that they "must accept non-negotiable doctrinal principles within a month or risk a painful break with Rome that would have 'incalculable' consequences.")
Subsequent to the reforms of the Second Vatican Council, a revised Mass, referred to as the Ordinary Form of the Roman Rite Mass or Novus Ordo Mass, is now the most commonly used liturgy.
The Traditional Latin Mass and the Novus Ordo differ in many substantial ways, one of which is the predominant use of Latin throughout the entirety of the Traditional Latin Mass, but only occasional use during the Novus Ordo Mass. Other substantive differences between the Masses can be found in their presentation or staging, in the role of the laity at the altar during the Mass, and in the role or behavior of the congregation during the Mass.
Notably, during a Traditional Latin Mass, the priest faces east toward the altar (called the High Altar), which often is located on a church wall, with his back to the congregation. During many Novus Ordo Masses, the priest faces the congregation, with the altar located lower in the church (called the Low Altar), often on a table. In the Ordinary Mass, the laity may perform substantial roles at the altar, such as handing out the eucharist, whereas in the Latin Mass, the laity are almost solely members of the congregation.
When and under what circumstances the Traditional Latin Mass could continue to be celebrated has been regulated by the Vatican since the Vatican II reformation.
Further clamping down on Latin Mass, in July of 2021, Pope Francis issued an apostolic letter, “Traditionis Custodes,” that restricted the practice of and outlined the conditions for the practice of it. In that letter, Pope Francis explained that those conditions would be regulated by the diocesan bishop.
"It belongs to the diocesan bishop, as moderator, promoter, and guardian of the whole liturgical life of the particular Church entrusted to him, to regulate the liturgical celebrations of his diocese,” wrote Pope Francis. “We cannot go back to the ritual form which the council fathers ... felt the need to reform.”
Simply, it was up to the archdiocese to determine if Latin Masses followed guidelines set forth by the Vatican. If not, they were given the discretion to suspend them. In this case, Cardinal Blase Cupich of the Archdiocese of Chicago issued guidelines that he argued were consistent with the papal decree, but which the Institute of the Shrine of Christ the King apparently could not adhere to and maintain its philosophical and religious integrity. So it was stripped of its power and shrine.
Construction, fires and restoration of the Shrine
The Shrine of Christ the King was completed in 1928 as St. Clara's Church, and served the parish of St. Clara, which had been founded in 1894.
The church was designed by ecclesiastical architect Henry J. Schlacks, who later became the founding director of the Notre Dame School of Architecture.
Schlacks’ design for the church "is distinctively Renaissance Revival, with a Baroque façade and an attached campanile with clear Roman heritage (and, at 120 feet, one of the tallest spires around). Columns abound, representing all the Classical orders – Doric, Ionic, and Corinthian," per a history of the church reported in Chicago Patterns.
As the demographics of the South Side changed, principally due to White flight, parish populations dwindled and sometimes closed. Often, the parishes that closed were absorbed by neighboring parishes, and in 1969, St. Clara absorbed congregants from St. Cyril parish.
In 1976, a fire gutted the church and its congregation dwindled even more. In 1990, the congregants of Holy Cross Parish were absorbed by the church, which was then renamed St. Gelasius, after an early Pope of African descent.
It should be noted that a student who attended the girl’s school associated with St. Clara - St.Cyril church, St. Cyril School, was recently awarded a $1.75 million settlement from the Archdiocese of Chicago and the local Carmelite province for sexual abuse by a Carmelite teacher at the school, Fr. Robert Boley.
In 2002, the Archdiocese of Chicago decided to close and demolish St. Gelasius due to its small congregation size, less than 100 according to Chicago Patterns. In response, a group of activists rallied for the church to be designated as a Chicago Landmark, which it did in 2003.
Following the church's designation as a landmark, Cardinal George of the Archdiocese of Chicago invited the Institute of Christ the King Sovereign Priest, a religious order based in Italy, to occupy the church and take on the task of its restoration. The Institute did so, dedicated the church as the Shrine of Christ the King, and held its first Mass in the church in late 2004.
In 2015, amidst fundraising and restoration efforts, another fire gutted the church, and the Archdiocese again planned to demolish the building. Once more activists rallied, forming the Coalition to Save the Shrine and raising more than $650,000 within two months. In March of 2016, three months after the demolition announcement, the Archdiocese deeded the church and its property to Shrine of Christ the King, an LLC. To date, over $3 million has been raised for restoration of the Shrine, though the Coalition to Save the Shrine ended its relationship with the Institute of Christ the King in 2021.
What’s happening now
On July 31, 2022, The Institute of Christ the King celebrated its last Mass.
The Herald reached out to Canon Matthew Talarico, Provincial Superior with the Institute of Christ the King Sovereign Priest and Rector of The Shrine of Christ the King, for a comment on the developments. Canon Talarico declined to comment.
Susan Thomas, Public Relations and Communications Manager at the Archdiocese of Chicago wrote to the Herald, "In January, Cardinal Cupich sent instructions to parishes and shrines for continuation of the Latin Mass in a manner consistent with the decree of Pope Francis, "Traditionis Custodes." Latin Mass continues in the archdiocese under those instructions."
Continuing, Thomas added, "On July 31, the Shrine of Christ the King communicated to the archdiocese that they would stop offering Mass and other sacraments at the Shrine. It was their choice to do so."
Located next to the Shrine of Christ the King is the First Presbyterian Church of Chicago, 6400 S. Kimbark Ave. For several years following the 2015 fire that gutted the Shrine, First Presbyterian’s community room served as a sanctuary for the Institute of Christ the King’s services.
“The bishop has the key that unlocks a priest’s ability to perform the Mass," said First Presbyterian Church Pastor David Black. "He is basically withholding that key, as well as changing the fundamentals of the form of worship as it has existed at the Shrine for years. And he is doing this without soliciting any direct input from the people of the congregation."
Community response
On Sunday, July 31, as part of its last Mass, the clergy and congregation of the Shrine of Christ the King processed around the block on which the church is located. During the procession, the group passed in front of First Presbyterian Church of Chicago, which is on Kimbark Ave., as its services were finishing. Black and members of his congregation joined the procession.
"Every time that I've been with their congregation, I've just been amazed by, first of all, how much it's growing, and how vital it is and just how multicultural it is," said Black. "It's just young families from all over the place - Latino, Black, white, many ethnicities, lots of immigrant families, lots of young kids.”
“Everyone in our neighborhood is really confused,” said Heather Malpass, a 20-year resident of Woodlawn. “(Canon Talarico) was just very community driven.”
Malpass lived with her mother across the street from the Shrine until she passed from ALS in April of 2018.
“He was always running across the street, making sure she was okay. And this was all just being who he is,” Malpass said. “He also baptized her when she was in a coma at the University of Chicago, before she passed.”
“Their contribution to the community is much more powerful (than the type of Mass they gave),” added Malpass. “And we really can't imagine our neighborhood without them.”
Community organizers who rallied to preserve the shrine twice before are back at it again. On August 2, the Coalition to Save the Shrine issued a press release: “Save the Shrine is alarmed at the implications for the historic church, concerned about the freedom to worship of its congregation, and troubled by the resulting impact on neighbors and the greater Woodlawn community.”
The press release noted that in 2016, the Archdiocese deeded the Shrine to the Institute of Christ the King. However, the deed includes the option for the property to revert back to the Archdiocese.
“We and other community stakeholders are requesting that the Archdiocese be transparent in the decision making process to ensure the future of the building reflects its highest and best use,” wrote Save co-founder and former Herald editor Gabriel Piemonte.
Black, when asked about the future for the Institute of Christ the King and the Shrine in the community, said, "I can tell you they are not leaving Woodlawn and they are still invested in the community and continuing to make their home there."
"Those plans are intact to restore the shrine. And I know that they're completely committed to that work and completely committed to restoring that building," added Black.
