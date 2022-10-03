A 44-year-old man was shot in the head the night of Tuesday, Sept. 27 in East Hyde Park, multiple media sources have reported.
The man was sitting in the driver's seat of a parked car on the 5500 block of South Shore Drive at around 9:20 p.m. when another man approached on foot and fired shots. Emergency responders took the victim to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died.
Chicago Police Department detectives are investigating. There is no one in custody.
The death marks three homicides this year in the neighborhood, after the murder of Cove Lounge bartender Diego Damis in February and Kenwood Academy student Kanye Perkins on Sept. 9.
