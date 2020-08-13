University of Chicago President Robert J. Zimmer will step down from his position at the end of the academic year and transition into a new role as chancellor, according to a Thursday afternoon press release from the school.
Zimmer agreed in 2017 to serve as president through 2022, but announced at an August 12 board meeting that he would accelerate the timeline. He had an operation for a malignant brain tumor earlier this summer.
Zimmer was a mathematician and faculty member at the U. of C., where he transitioned into administration. (A conjecture named after him was solved by three mathematicians in 2018; two of them held positions at the U. of C., and the other studied under Zimmer.) After a brief spell at Brown University as provost, he became president of the U. of C. in 2006.
Since then, he has cemented the U. of C.’s status as an elite institution, particularly for undergraduates. The college’s admissions rate has dropped steeply while its endowment has increased almost as quickly, from $4.9 billion when he took over to $8.3 billion in 2019. That’s been accompanied by a corresponding rise in college rankings.
During his tenure, the U. of C. has also rapidly expanded its footprint in Hyde Park and surrounding neighborhoods — building out Harper Court on 53rd Street, developing the new Arts Corridor in Washington Park, and subsidizing faculty and staff who buy property in Woodlawn, among other projects.
But Zimmer has also sought to distinguish the U. of C. from other elite institutions, staking out a hardline position in the campus free speech debate.
“Universities cannot be viewed as a sanctuary for comfort but rather as a crucible for confronting ideas and thereby learning to make informed judgments in complex environments,” he wrote in a 2016 op-ed in the Wall Street Journal. “Having one’s assumptions challenged and experiencing the discomfort that sometimes accompanies this process are intrinsic parts of an excellent education.”
(More notoriously, a letter to incoming students that same year from Dean of Students Jay Ellison warned that there would be “no safe spaces” at the school.)
That’s led to plenty of internal criticism of the president from all corners of campus. The U. of C. anthropologist and activist Marshall Sahlins, for example, recently excoriated Zimmer’s administration in a letter to the Chicago Maroon.
“The faculty has been presented with a series of major academic changes in the form of faits accomplis,” Sahlins wrote, partly in reference to the graduate education funding overhaul announced last fall. “The longterm effect has been a radical reduction in faculty governance by means of clandestine administrative action, coupled with public propaganda about the University as a bastion of academic freedom.”
In recent years, his tenure has also been marked by struggles with graduate students, who have condemned the administration for refusing to recognize their union.
The position of chancellor has not been in place at the U. of C. since 1961, according to the school’s website. In an email to the university community, Zimmer wrote that the position did not indicate a shift in the school’s governance structure.
“This plan is meant to address the current situation and is not reflective of a permanent change in the structure of University leadership and governance,” he wrote. “It is a way for me to help assure an effective transition to my successor and for me to continue to serve the University while doing so.”
He also described what his duties as chancellor would be — they include a continuation of the school’s strategic initiatives, more fundraising, working with his successor, and “re-enforcing the enduring values of the University and our distinctive approach to research, education, and impact.”
“As I move forward with this work with increased focus as Chancellor following this coming year, I look forward to continuing to work with these and other individuals in support of the distinctive University that we are all connected to, and the meaning that this University has, on its own terms and in the fabric of higher education not only in this nation but globally,” he concluded his message.
