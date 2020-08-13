University of Chicago President Robert J. Zimmer and Provost Ka Yee C. Lee released a letter briefly outlining some of the “next steps” for the school’s plans to reform the University of Chicago Police Department (UCPD).
“Our aim is to incorporate critical perspectives about our public safety function, including the UCPD, and to work constructively with critics as well as those who have asked for more engagement from the department,” Zimmer and Lee wrote. “We recognize that Black members of the University community and Black residents more broadly have distinctive experiences with police, and we will work with urgency to address related concerns.”
Those critical perspectives include student activists with the group Care Not Cops, who staged an overnight sit-in at UCPD headquarters in June demanding that the force be disbanded. Since then, the organization has demanded a public meeting with university officials, which it says the school has refused.
In the message, Zimmer and Lee say that the school will host a series of closed discussions, followed by a public forum “to discuss issues raised in these meetings and at the University’s town hall discussion in June, to help develop additional actions in areas of concern.”
The message also highlights reforms that the U. of C. has already taken, including releasing more data to the public, and the creation of a public safety advisory group "encompassing perspectives from campus and community members."
UCPD has become a particular focus for activism at the school since officers shot a student at the school in the spring of 2018. Organizers have also said the force racially profiles — data show an overwhelming number of people stopped and questioned by UCPD are Black.
Read the entirety of Zimmer's message below.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.